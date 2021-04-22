Today, the Ministry of Public Health announced the new details and conditions to exempt people recovering from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) from quarantine, as well as the new requirements for conducting a (Covid-19) examination for those coming to the country, as part of updating the quarantine protocol and testing individuals in Context (Covid-19),

According to the Ministry of Health’s statement on its official website, this new protocol will start work from next Sunday, April 25, 2021 .. It includes the following:

** The necessity for all travelers coming to the State of Qatar to undergo a (Covid-19) examination at a medical center accredited by the local Ministry of Health in the country they are coming from within 72 hours before their arrival in the State of Qatar.

** A person recovering from (Covid-19) If he had contact with an infected person or suspected of having the disease, and he did not show symptoms of infection, he is exempt from quarantine provided that he has recovered from the disease according to a laboratory-confirmed result and fulfills the criteria for ending the quarantine, and that Within six months of the first positive result of the (Covid-19) test. He should also undergo a (Covid-19) test to rule out an asymptomatic infection.

** Recovered persons can obtain an extract to confirm prior infection from their health center.

** If the person recovering from (Covid-19) and who meets the requirements for exemption from quarantine develops symptoms similar to those of (Covid-19) within fourteen days of contact with an infected person, he must isolate himself from others, and be evaluated clinically regarding the possibility of Infection with (Covid-19), including performing a (Covid-19) PCR examination.

** In the event that the result is negative and no other cause has been identified for these symptoms, he may be asked to re-examine (Covid-19).

** The person recovering from (Covid-19) is exempt from quarantine upon his return from travel if the result of the (Covid-19) examination is negative upon entering the country, provided that he has recovered from the disease according to a laboratory-confirmed result within six months of Confirm that he has the disease.

Dr. Maryam Ali Abdulmalik, Director General of the Primary Health Care Corporation, and the leader of the Health Tactical Command Group for Community Services within the governance structure for Coronavirus (Covid-19) said: These rules and guidelines are based on the latest available medical information and evidence, indicating that the quarantine comes Within the legal framework of the International Health Regulations (2005), the Ministry of Public Health will continue to update these recommendations as soon as new information becomes available regarding (Covid-19).

It called on all people, including those recovering from the disease and those who received the vaccine, to continue adhering to the precautionary measures, such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, avoiding crowded places and poorly ventilated places, maintaining clean hands, and following national travel guidelines and any instructions issued at the workplace or school.

She stressed that all travelers coming to Qatar must undergo a (Covid-19) examination in a medical center accredited by the local Ministry of Health in the country of arrival within 72 hours before their arrival in the State of Qatar, and that the result of the examination is negative. Some categories to have a (Covid-19) examination upon arrival at the airport, as determined by the Ministry of Public Health.

It is worth noting that the Ministry had recently announced that for the person who received the (Covid-19) vaccine completely and did not show symptoms similar to (Covid-19) after contact with a person infected or suspected of having the disease, he is exempt from quarantine, and also exempted from Quarantine upon his return from travel if the result of the (Covid-19) test is negative upon entry to the country.