His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, made a phone call this morning with His Excellency Mr. Eduardo Ano, Minister of the Interior of the Republic of the Philippines, in which he expressed his deepest condolences for the victims of Hurricane Ray that recently swept the Philippines, wishing him a speedy recovery for the injured. .

In the call, His Excellency the Prime Minister stressed that in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar, to provide urgent relief aid to the Philippines, the State of Qatar will do everything in its power to support the Republic of the Philippines and its friendly people to contribute to mitigating the damages of this typhoon.

For his part, the Philippine Interior Minister expressed his thanks to the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior for the appreciated efforts of the State of Qatar and its humanitarian solidarity with the government and people of the Philippines.

During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations and ways to enhance them.