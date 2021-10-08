Hamad International Airport
The new travel and return policy for the State of Qatar entered into force yesterday, Wednesday, while the Ministry of Public Health recalled these measures through its official account on Twitter.
In the following points, we summarize the new procedures for you.
First: Coming from the green countries
* What are the green countries? According to the updated lists from the Ministry of Public Health, it includes 188 countries, including the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries
(1) Citizens, residents and GCC countries coming from green countries
** Vaccines:
Quarantine: Exemption from quarantine and this applies to children (ages 11 and under) accompanying their immunized family members
Examination: PCR test within 36 hours of arrival
** Not vaccinated:
Quarantine: home quarantine for 7 days
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day
(2) Visitors from green countries
** Vaccines:
Quarantine: Exemption from quarantine and this applies to children 11 years of age and under accompanying their immunized family members
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival
** Non-vaccinated
Quarantine:
7-day home quarantine for first-degree relatives 7-day
hotel quarantine for all visa types except family
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine
Second: Coming from the red countries
* What are the red countries? According to the updated lists from the Ministry of Public Health, it includes 15 countries, including Egypt
(1) Citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries coming from the red countries
**
Quarantine vaccinators : exemption from quarantine with the obligation to stay at home until a negative test result appears
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test within 36 hours of arrival
** Unvaccinated
Quarantine: 7 days home quarantine
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine
(2) Visitors from red countries
**
Quarantine vaccinators :
hotel quarantine for two days or until a negative test result appears
for two days of home quarantine for first-degree relatives
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test upon arrival according to the type of stone
** Non-vaccinated
Quarantine:
7-day home
quarantine for first-degree relatives, 7-day hotel quarantine for all visa holders except family
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine
Third: Coming from the exceptional red countries
* What are the exceptional red countries? According to the updated lists from the Ministry of Public Health, it includes 9 countries, including Sudan
(1) Citizens, residents, and GCC countries coming from exceptional red countries
**
Quarantine vaccinators : hotel quarantine for two days
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test at the quarantine hotel + antibody test for vaccinated abroad
** Unvaccinated
Quarantine: 7-day hotel quarantine
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day
(2) Visitors from exceptional red countries
**
Quarantine vaccinators : two-day hotel quarantine
Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test at the stone hotel + antibody test
** Non-vaccinated: They will not be allowed to enter