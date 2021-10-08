The new travel and return policy for the State of Qatar entered into force yesterday, Wednesday, while the Ministry of Public Health recalled these measures through its official account on Twitter.

In the following points, we summarize the new procedures for you.

First: Coming from the green countries

* What are the green countries? According to the updated lists from the Ministry of Public Health, it includes 188 countries, including the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries

(1) Citizens, residents and GCC countries coming from green countries

** Vaccines:

Quarantine: Exemption from quarantine and this applies to children (ages 11 and under) accompanying their immunized family members

Examination: PCR test within 36 hours of arrival

** Not vaccinated:

Quarantine: home quarantine for 7 days

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day

(2) Visitors from green countries

** Vaccines:

Quarantine: Exemption from quarantine and this applies to children 11 years of age and under accompanying their immunized family members

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival

** Non-vaccinated

Quarantine:

7-day home quarantine for first-degree relatives 7-day

hotel quarantine for all visa types except family

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine

Second: Coming from the red countries

* What are the red countries? According to the updated lists from the Ministry of Public Health, it includes 15 countries, including Egypt

(1) Citizens and residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries coming from the red countries

**

Quarantine vaccinators : exemption from quarantine with the obligation to stay at home until a negative test result appears

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test within 36 hours of arrival

** Unvaccinated

Quarantine: 7 days home quarantine

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine

(2) Visitors from red countries

**

Quarantine vaccinators :

hotel quarantine for two days or until a negative test result appears

for two days of home quarantine for first-degree relatives

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test upon arrival according to the type of stone

** Non-vaccinated

Quarantine:

7-day home

quarantine for first-degree relatives, 7-day hotel quarantine for all visa holders except family

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day of quarantine

Third: Coming from the exceptional red countries

* What are the exceptional red countries? According to the updated lists from the Ministry of Public Health, it includes 9 countries, including Sudan

(1) Citizens, residents, and GCC countries coming from exceptional red countries

**

Quarantine vaccinators : hotel quarantine for two days

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test at the quarantine hotel + antibody test for vaccinated abroad

** Unvaccinated

Quarantine: 7-day hotel quarantine

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test on the sixth day

(2) Visitors from exceptional red countries

**

Quarantine vaccinators : two-day hotel quarantine

Examination: PCR test 72 hours before arrival + PCR test at the stone hotel + antibody test

** Non-vaccinated: They will not be allowed to enter