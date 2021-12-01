His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurated the 2021 Arab Cup at Al Bayt World Cup Stadium, which was officially inaugurated today.

In his speech on the occasion of the inauguration, His Highness said, “In the name of God and with God’s blessing, I announce the opening of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021, wishing all teams success. And welcome to all Arabs in Doha.”

The opening was attended by His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Personal Representative of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Thani, and His Excellency Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al Thani, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, His Excellency Sayyid Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanim, Speaker of the Shura Council, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers.

The inauguration was also attended by His Excellency President Michel Aoun, President of the Lebanese Republic, His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, His Excellency President Mohamed Abdullah Farmajo, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, His Excellency President Ismail Omar Guelleh, President of the Republic of Djibouti, His Excellency Dr. Mohamed El Manfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya, and His Excellency Dr. His Royal Highness Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Excellency Lieutenant General Ali Mohsen Al Ahmar, Vice President of the Republic of Yemen, His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Mr. Igor Levitin, Assistant to the President of Russia His Excellency Sheikh Hamad Al-Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth of the Sultanate of Oman, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the UAEThe United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Excellency Mehmet Muharrem Kasaboglu, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey.

The opening was also attended by HE President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, HE Dr. Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, heads of Olympic committees and federations in the sisterly Arab countries, Their Excellencies heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the state, senior officials in the field of sports, and the public. plentiful.

Al Bayt Stadium is one of the most famous stadiums in the world, not only at the level of development and technology, but also at the level of design, where the stadium will continue to remind the world of the Qatar tent and the Arabs known in the Gulf and Arab countries as the House of Shaar.

The design of the stadium – implemented by the Aspire Zone Foundation – takes its name from the house of poetry, the tent inhabited by the people of the desert in Qatar and the Gulf region throughout history.

The opening ceremony came historically, and contained paragraphs of Arab historical and artistic personalities in all fields.