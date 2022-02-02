In Turkey, soaring inflation hits consumers hard

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Camille NEDELEC| FRANCE 2

In Turkey, inflation reached a record annual rate of 36 percent at the end of 2021. The Turkish lira has plummeted and in supermarkets, workers are forced to change price tags on basic necessities several times a day. Turks are increasingly struggling to buy staple foods like flour and milk. While some have taken to satirising the crisis on social media, protests remain rare out of fear of repression. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24’s Camille Nedelec.