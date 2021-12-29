The Ministry of Public Health announced the update of the lists of countries within the travel and return policy according to the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update included the addition of several countries to the red list, including 5 new Arab countries: Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, Sudan, Lebanon and Jordan.. This is in addition to Algeria, which was added during the previous update in mid-December.

The ministry clarified through its official account on the Twitter site this evening, Tuesday, that these changes will enter into force as of Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 7 pm.

** To view the travel and return policy updates via the official website of the Ministry of Health.. Click here