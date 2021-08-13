With the back-to-school season approaching, Qatar Airways is inviting students to join the Privilege Club Student Club, where students will be able to take in extra baggage allowance and enjoy high-speed wireless internet and special offers.

The national carrier explained – on its website – that when you join, you will get a promotional code for a 10% discount on the first booking.. After completing your flight, you will get a 15% discount on your second booking with another promotional code after that flight to get a 20% discount. on your third reservation.

Qatar Airways indicated that your membership in the Burgundy Student Club will allow you to carry more with you because you will get an additional baggage weight of 10 kg or an additional bag, depending on your itinerary.

Also, booking through qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app will enable you to enjoy free high-speed wireless internet throughout your flight with the fastest internet connection in the air.

The national carrier said: Travel at least once a year as a member of the Student Club so that your graduation gift is to upgrade your membership category in the Privilege Club, and you can also benefit from flexible booking options, including changing the travel date once for free.

This offer is valid on tickets issued until December 31, 2020.