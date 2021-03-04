Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Qatari citizens to adhere to the procedures required for travelers to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the airports recently announced by the Saudi authorities, as follows:

Before arrival:

– All non-Saudi arrivals over the age of (8) years must present a virus-free certificate within (72) hours before the date of travel.

Upon arrival:

– All those coming to the Kingdom are registered in the “Tawakolna” application to enable health authorities to follow up and monitor people while they are in home quarantine.

– That the quarantine be in the home (except for when the house is not suitable for it to be quarantined in a private institution for a period of 7 days), provided that they are free of any symptoms of suspected infection.

The possibility of reducing the quarantine period at home or in a private institution to (3) days as a minimum, provided that there is a negative (PCR) test result for a sample taken 48 hours after arrival to the Kingdom and that they are free of any symptoms of suspected infection.