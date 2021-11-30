Is there gratuity for housemaid in Qatar? Minimum Wage Effective March 2021, Qatar’s Law

Working Days: The Qatar Labor Law states that one work week is equivalent to a maximum of six (6) business days, with a day not extending beyond eight (8) hours of work. The exception to this is during Ramadan wherein hours are shortened to six (6) hours per day.
Minimum Wage
Effective March 2021, Qatar’s Law No. 17 of 2020 set the minimum wage for all private-sector workers, including domestic workers, at QAR 1,000 (Qatari riyals) per month. QAR 500 per month is allocated by the employer for accommodation expenses. … The prior minimum wage was QAR 750 per month.May 25, 2021