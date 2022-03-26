An Israeli group of demobilized “elite commandos” went to Ukraine to train Ukrainians to fight the Russians

On Friday, the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, revealed that a group of reserve officers in the Israeli occupation army is providing training in secret locations in Ukraine for volunteers to fight against the Russian attack.

According to the newspaper, the trainers are a group of those who were demobilized from the “elite commandos”, the “Company of the General Staff” and other units of a high professional level, and they took the initiative to go to Ukraine to train Ukrainian volunteer citizens to fight against the Russian forces.

This comes despite the fact that Israel officially announces its rejection of official Ukrainian requests to supply it with weapons, and is trying to take a more balanced position on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, according to a report published by the “Araby Post” website.

According to the report, the officers train Ukrainian volunteers in fighting techniques at different levels completely voluntarily and without payment. This information was confirmed by “Danny,” a pseudonym used to refer to the commander of the secret Israeli team of trainers, a demobilized officer from an elite Israeli unit.

The report added that the location of these exercises is secret, and that all those present are keen not to reveal it by the Russian military intelligence. However, the report stated that the location of the exercises is very wide, and it consists of industrial buildings in western Ukraine.

For his part, Danny said that the goal of the exercises is to “rehabilitate as many Ukrainians as possible to defend themselves and provide first aid to Ukrainian citizens who were targeted in the Russian attacks.”

جنود يستعدون للقتال في أوكرانيا

Sergei Novitsky, 38, a soldier in the occupation army, revealed that his retired comrades began preparing their equipment to travel to Ukraine to fight the Russians; Private networks fund the airlift of volunteers from Israel to Poland, then buses from Warsaw to the Ukraine border.

Nowitzki, a Jew of Ukrainian origin, was born in Kyiv 24 years ago, his father still lives in Kyiv under Russian bombing, and said in a statement to the Israeli newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, that he would volunteer with them to go to Ukraine despite the danger of the trip.

“We don’t know exactly which cities of Ukraine we will reach, but it is a very risky road, as at any moment we may be targeted by the Russian army on our way to Ukraine,” Novitsky said.