JANUARY 2021 UPDATE: Due to the global COVID-19 situation, entry into Qatar is still restricted to Qatari nationals, their families, permanent residency holders and Qatar ID holders only

All instruction has been moved online. More information can be found in the messages below.

VCUarts Qatar recognizes the importance of protecting the health and safety of its community while maintaining its academic mission and physical presence within the VCUarts Qatar building.

This is particularly true because the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to develop and the future of the pandemic remains unclear.

Please find below information on the phased opening of VCUarts Qatar during the first few weeks of the academic year.

Academic Instruction and Returning to the Building

Academic instruction began remotely from September 27, 2020.

A hybrid mode of academic activity followed from September 1, 2020.

The hybrid mode will primarily consist of online class instruction. Faculty and students will be able to access academic support units such as the Fab Lab and Print Lab facilities, Innovative Media Studios, the Library, and Technology Services, among others.

The hybrid mode will also enable face-to-face meetings between faculty and students, when possible. Faculty and students will be encouraged to continue to work remotely, unless they are physically required to return to the building for essential academic support operations.

Staff will be encouraged to continue to work remotely, unless they are physically required to return to the building for essential academic support operations.

Accessing the Building

Students, faculty, staff, and community members who visit the VCUarts Qatar’s building will be required to show their EHTERAZ app to security at the main entrance, and to have their temperature taken prior to entry into the building. They will also be required to either swipe their QF ID on a card reader, or sign in to access the building by using their own pen.

Everyone in the building will be required to wear a mask at all times in public spaces.

Entry to the building will only be via the main entrance. It will not serve as an exit, except in emergencies.

The new exit point will be the doors adjacent to the Library which lead to the covered parking lot beside the soccer/football field. It will not serve as an entry point.

Should an emergency arise, such as a fire, all building doors will unlock automatically, and the building will be evacuated.

Spring 2021 Semester Health and Safety Guidelines for VCUarts Qatar Students

In this video, which was produced for the Spring 2021 semester, VCUarts Qatar students, faculty and staff, along with Dean Amir Berbić, explain our new health and safety campus protocols and remind everyone of social distancing, hygiene, and mask-wearing.

Nearly 30 classes will be taught in-person at VCUarts Qatar during the Spring semester, and it will include more on-campus activities, such as critiques, small group discussions, and some studio work.

Please refer to this webpage for the operating status and updates from VCUarts Qatar as well as wellness guidelines related to the current worldwide impact of the Coronavirus, COVID-19.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

COVID-19 AND VCUarts Qatar

Updated February 14, 2021

The State of Qatar has approved a four-tier plan to re-impose COVID-19 restrictions in order to prevent a second wave and the spread of the new strain in the country.

Information on the restrictions, which went in to effect on February 4, 2021, can be found the image below.

The core precautionary measures to be applied throughout all phases are:

Dear Colleagues,

We would like to remind you of the recent updates published by the State of Qatar authorities regarding exit and entry restrictions for Qatar.

Please be informed that effective Sunday, Feb 14, 2021, previous exemptions from hotel quarantine shall no longer apply for people returning back to Qatar from countries not on the green list. This new policy shall apply to all entries and exits from Qatar.

– For the detailed policy, please click here -> Qatar Travel and Return policy

– For the Green list, please click here -> COVID-19 Green list

We encourage everyone to read the policy carefully and make an informed decision before planning to travel outside Qatar. Please note that the situation is still volatile and tougher restrictions might be enforced by the Government authorities if the positive cases continue to increase in the State of Qatar and the rest of the world.

Please see the below image for more information:



Kind Regards,

Human Resources.

What kinds of services can Global Rescue provide me with?

A wide variety of services: medical/legal/embassy locator, interpreter (via phone), advance of emergency cash, assistance with insurance claims – and they can do all of these things remotely, which is of great value to the community.

Is it possible to be evacuated from Qatar during this period of partial lockdown?

Medical evacuation is not available if you are COVID-19 positive.

–Global Rescue and Coronavirus Quarantine Policies:

In an attempt to control the spread of the COVID‐19 outbreak, many countries are enforcing mandatory quarantines for travelers who may have been exposed to the virus.

quarantines for travelers who may have been exposed to the virus. Global Rescue recommends that before departure, travelers carefully review the coronavirus control policies of their destination and defer travel if there is a chance of being quarantined.

Global Rescue strongly supports the international effort to control the spread of coronavirus. If a Global Rescue member is quarantined, Global Rescue will continue to provide medical and other advisory services. However, medical evacuation is not possible during a mandated quarantine period.

There are exceptions. However, those would have to be agreed upon by the authorities allowing a medevac flight to land and the hospital of choice of the member accepting the transfer during the pandemic.

Is there any possibility that if the situation here worsens (aka uncontrolled outbreak with medical equipment shortages as a hypothetical) that it could be seen as dangerous and therefore better for expats to be evacuated out of the region – and in that case would Global Rescue get involved?

That is outside of the scope of the contract with Global Rescue. Also, in the case of a major outbreak in Qatar the likelihood of anyone in the country being allowed to leave and spread the disease would be low.

The advice would be to shelter in place – and it is best to prepare for any eventuality by having a good supply of food, water, medications and personal items to enable self-sufficiency for you and your family.

What is meant by a Security Evacuation?

A security evacuation is undertaken in the case of a conflict/war in the region, and is not related to a pandemic. In the case of a security evacuation, individuals will be evacuated to the closest safe haven (a nearby city or country not involved in the conflict)

Is the US embassy advising all American citizens abroad to return home?

US Embassy: https://qa.usembassy.gov/global-level-4-health-advisory-avoid-all-international-travel/

In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

Americans who have a Qatar ID are considered to be living/working abroad. The advisory for immediate return to the USA was targeted to travelers, and was not intended as advice to expats working abroad to return home.

Can I return home for the summer as the Embassy is saying that US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel?

We cannot tell our community what to do; it is up to each individual to make this choice for themselves.

Please refer to the information under the section below titled, “Qatar’s Travel and Return Policy during COVID-19.”

More information about the travel policy can be found at this link, which explains the measures being put in place.

The MoPH has a list of countries classified as at Low Risk of COVID-19. It can be found at this link. Please note that the list of Low Risk countries will be reviewed every two weeks.

Which websites have the most up to date information from the Qatar government about COVID-19 rules and directives?

Authority in the state of Qatar resides with Qatar’s government. All published rules are subject to change without notice. VCUarts Qatar strives to keep you up-to-date on all developments. However, this may not always be possible. Please reference only official resources such as the following:

www.moph.gov.qa

www.gco.gov.qa

www.moi.gov.qa

Can I return to campus to work or to get some of my supplies?

At this point in time, you cannot work in the building. You can access it to quickly pick up something that you need.

Notify your supervisor of your need to access VCUarts Qatar.

Your supervisor will send an email to Andrea (akcecetka@vcu.edu) stating the day of access and authorizing any removal of IT equipment and/or furniture. Requests must be made at least 24 hours in advance.

Building access will only be granted though the main entrance after showing your QF ID and signing into the building. QF Security will only grant you access on the day that was requested by your supervisor during normal business hours (Sun-Thurs, 8am-5pm).

Is our building being cleaned and disinfected?

Qatar Foundation is working closely with VCUarts Qatar on building access and disinfection plans which will take place on a large-scale prior to the re-opening of Education City.

How will we be communicated with if there is a loss of power, connectivity by phone or internet?

In the event we lose connectivity by internet/phone, VCUarts Qatar will revert to communicating with employees in person, if movement is permitted by the government. Using each employee’s address, individuals from VCUarts Qatar’s Crisis Management Team (CMT), communications, and administration would be tasked with delivering critical information to addresses based on physical location. This would be done in full consideration of social distancing requirements.

If the government indicates that movement from place to place is not allowed or advisable, then we will expect that each individual/family will have made arrangements to be self-sufficient and to shelter in place until the situation improves and you can be reached.

What would happen to our family if we tested positive for COVID-19?

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), if one family member tests positive for COVID-19, MOPH would place the entire household under quarantine and that it is highly unlikely that they would separate family members without testing everyone in the same household. However, if both parents tested positive and the children tested negative, then the MOPH expects the family to make arrangements with a relative or friend to take care of their children while the parents are in quarantine.

While VCUarts Qatar is not legally responsible for taking care of an employee’s dependents or children; as colleagues and members of the VCUarts Qatar community, we will definitely extend any support that may be needed. To ensure that VCUarts Qatar has updated emergency contact information, please update your information within the Emergency Management database which can be found on the intranet.

As communicated by Dean Berbić in the VCUarts Qatar Alert message dated March 23, the decision to travel to your home country is a personal choice that each of us must make for our own reasons. However, please be assured that we will be flexible and understanding given these extraordinary circumstances.

Please be advised that the MoPH call center is available 24X7 and can be reached at 16000. In addition, please feel free to contact Human Resources if you have any further questions. We are here to offer all the support we can to the best of our abilities.

Qatar’s Travel and Return Policy during COVID-19

As part of Qatar’s plans for the gradual lifting of restrictions imposed to respond to COVID-19 pandemic, the previously announced travel and return policy was reviewed. It was agreed to continue the implementation of the same policy with minor amendments effective on, October 22, 2020. The policy includes the following:

First: Traveling Abroad Policy:

Citizens and Residents can travel abroad at any time, provided they adhere to the travel and return policy.

Those wishing to travel must be aware of the precautionary measures implemented in the country they plan to visit in terms of quarantine policy, its duration, and the requirement to provide a COVID19-free certificate.

Employees must coordinate with their employers about the dates of their travel and return to Qatar. They should consider the quarantine period when planning their trip.

Second: Return and Entry Policy:

Testing and Quarantine Policies: Travelers returning from low-risk countries must have COVID-19 test upon arrival at the Airport, and sign a Home Quarantine Undertaking to comply with the home quarantine procedure for a week, noting that their health status on Ehteraz’s application will be yellow, indicating that the individual is under quarantine. On the sixth day, the individual should visit one of the PHCC healthcare centers to re-test for COVID-19. If the test result is positive, the individual is isolated and their health status on Ehteraz will change to red. If it is negative, then the quarantine period is completed by the end of the seventh day and their health status on Ehteraz will change to green. It should be noted that the COVID-19 Green List will be published on the Ministry of Public Health’s website and announced by the Civil Aviation Authority. The COVID-19 Green List will be reviewed and updated regularly based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world.

Travelers from the other countries, where approved COVID-19 testing centers are not in place, should be hotel quarantined at their own expense for a week. They should book a hotel quarantine for a week from the listed hotels on the “Discover Qatar” website. These individuals will require a COVID-19 re-test on day six. If the result is negative, and the individual is asymptomatic, they are released from the hotel on the seventh day to continue the quarantine period at home for another seven days. Their health status on Ehteraz will remain yellow and will change back to green at the end of the quarantine period, which is 14 days in total.

If there are MOPH approved COVID-19 testing centers at the country of travel, a COVID-19-free certificate should be obtained from one of these centers to be exempted from testing at the Airport. The Certificate should not exceed 48 hours before travel, noting that the list of COVID-19 testing centers is updated regularly on the Ministry of Public Health’s website.

In the case of home quarantine, the accommodation conditions should be suitable and have a separate room with its ensuite bathroom. If the accommodation is not appropriate, one of the hotel quarantine packages must be booked for the quarantine period through the “Discover Qatar” website. People must adhere to the home quarantine guidelines to protect themselves and their family.

If the traveler was a minor, their official guardian should sign the Home Quarantine Undertaking. Citizens, their Spouses and Children, Permanent Residency Holders, and GCC Citizens: Citizens, their spouses and children, permanent residency holders, and GCC citizens can return to Qatar at any time, provided that they adhere to the travel and return policies according to the countries of travel.

Citizens, their spouses and children, permanent residency holders, and GCC citizens shall bear the cost of the hotel quarantine for a week, provided that the booking is made through “Discover Qatar.” If the individual’s accommodation condition doesn’t meet the home quarantine criteria, the hotel booking should be for two weeks.

Patients receiving treatment abroad at the expense of the State, along with their escorts, shall be exempted from the cost of the hotel quarantine. The same applies to the employees who are on official missions, provided that the hotel quarantine conditions applies. Residents: Residents were allowed to return to Qatar on August 1 by applying for an “Exceptional Entry Permit” through the “Qatar Portal” website.

The employer should submit an “Exceptional Entry Permit” application for the company/ institute’s employees electronically via the “Qatar Portal” website. A similar process applies to domestic workers.

The employer shall bear the costs of the quarantine in the dedicated facilities for two weeks, provided that the booking is made through the “Discover Qatar” website. Vulnerable Groups Eligible for Home Quarantine:

The following vulnerable groups returning from travel (Qatari and Residents) and their immediate family members living in the same household, including their domestic helpers returning with them are eligible for home quarantine:

Persons aged 55 years old and above. Recipients of an organ or bone marrow transplant. Patients with hypertension who are on treatment. Patients with conditions that require immune-suppressive treatment. Patients with heart failure or coronary artery disease. Patients with moderate to severe asthma. Cancer patients with metastasis and those on treatment (Chemotherapy or Radiotherapy). Pregnant females (any trimester). Nursing mothers with children aged 0-5 years. Patients with End-Stage Renal Failure (ESRD) or on dialysis. Patients with Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) and decompensation. Patients with lower-limb amputations. People with disabilities where they are dependent on others for their activities of daily living. Children with disabilities and their mothers. Patients with epilepsy and on treatment. Patients with diabetic foot infections. People with deceased first-degree relatives in the last 10 days. People with mental health problems on antipsychotic medications and whose condition is aggravated by staying in closed spaces. Diabetic patients on treatment. Minor travelers (below 18 years old) traveling without an accompanied guardian.

Third: Ehteraz App. Policy:

Travelers returning to the State of Qatar must download and activate the Ehteraz app on their mobiles upon arrival at Hamad International Airport. The following requirements must be met to achieve that: A Qatari SIM Card from a local telecom operator (Ooredoo and Vodafone). Internet access. A smartphone that supports either Android 6 and up or IOS 13.5 and up.

Download the application on your mobile phone either via Google Play or Apple App Store or from any search engines on the internet.

Diplomats, holders of MOFA issued administrative cards, and VVIP visitors are exempted.

Health status on Ehteraz will remain yellow until the completion of the full quarantine course (7 or 14 days) and a negative COVID-19 result is obtained as per the quarantine policy for the travel and entry policy above.

It should be noted that the process of issuing return permits for residents will continue through the “Qatar Portal” website until the need to organize the entry process ends, based on the status of the public health indicators in Qatar and around the world.

For more information, you can contact the relevant entities responsible for each process, and they are as follow:

For the “Exceptional Entry Permit”, please visit the “Qatar Portal” website, or call on (109) inside Qatar or (+974 44069999) outside Qatar.

For Hotel Quarantine Package Booking, please visit the “Discover Qatar” website or call on (+974 4423 7999).

For Quarantine or Ehteraz application, call the hotline (16000) or the Governmental Health Communication Center through the Ministry of Public Health Website .

A list of health facilities that have been approved by the MoPH to make PCR tests for the COVID-19 virus, as of October 12, 2020.



From: The Crisis Management Team

Message: VCUarts Qatar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Date: Friday, July 17, 2020

Good afternoon VCUarts Qatar community:

We are writing to advise that an employee of VCUarts Qatar has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We are in regular contact with the affected employee, ensuring they are getting the information and the support they need during this difficult time. They are doing well, quarantined at home. We are hopeful they will make a full recovery.

It is expected that Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health will undertake contact tracing with the assistance of our employee. This individual has not been on campus for over a month, well beyond the period of concern for on-campus contact.

Please, now, and at any other time, if you feel you may have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms or has tested positive, make every effort to get tested as soon as possible and ideally avoid contact with others until you are certain you are not infected.

This virus is so transmissible that even those taking precautions have become ill.

If you have any questions please direct them at vcuqalert@vcu.edu

Please stay safe and follow all government restrictions and guidelines to prevent infection.

Thank you and stay safe.

The Crisis Management Team.

From: The Crisis Management Team

Message: Update Re Regulations Regarding COVID-19 in Qatar

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Good morning everyone

Over the past week, there have been a number of updates made to the directives from the Qatari Government regarding COVID-19 prevention in Qatar. These rules have been heavily promoted in media, but also sharing them here for our community.

Please be aware of these regulations and note that spot checks by the police are taking place to ensure compliance.

All residents and citizens of Qatar must install the EHTERAZ application on their phones and have it turned on when outside of their home.

All stores – with the exception of food and catering shops, pharmacies, and restaurants – will be closed from May 19 to May 30.

No more than two people in a vehicle; three are allowed in taxis and limousines and in private vehicles when driven by the family driver.

Any exercise has to be done in areas close to your residence area while also avoiding gatherings and taking the necessary precautions including wearing masks and keeping a safe distance.

Qatar will be requiring face masks for citizens and residents at all times when you are outside your home – with the exception of being in your car alone. The fines for not complying are imprisonment for up to three years and/or a fine not to exceed QR 200,000. Masks are sold at pharmacies in Doha.

Once again, the government is advising all Qatari residents and citizens to stay at home and only leave the home for absolutely essential purposes.

Thank you and stay safe.

The Crisis Management Team.

From: The Crisis Management Team

Message: VCUarts Qatar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Good evening VCUarts Qatar community:

We are writing to advise that an employee of VCUarts Qatar has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We are in regular contact with the affected employee, ensuring they are getting information and the support and advice they need during this difficult time. We are hopeful they will make a full recovery.

There is no reason for concern of transmission to other VCUarts Qatar staff or students, as this individual has not been on campus since the day we moved to online instruction and also has not had in-person contact with anyone from the VCUarts Qatar community since that time.

VCUarts Qatar has done our due diligence and notified the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

If you have any questions please direct them via this email address.

Please stay safe and follow all government restrictions and guidelines to avoid infection.

Thank you.

The Crisis Management Team.

From: The Crisis Management Team

Message: Temporary move at the male dormitories in Education City

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Dear Students, Faculty, and Staff,

It has been confirmed that a QF maintenance contractor who was recently working on the HVAC system at the male dormitories has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Qatar Foundation is taking precautionary measures. Beginning this afternoon, they are temporarily relocating the students in Karam Hall, Sabur Hall and Shuker Hall to rooms in Amanah Hall to allow these residences to be disinfected. Those students residing in Theqah Hall will not be moved, but will stay in their rooms while their building is disinfected.

The temporary move began at noon today. There will also be contact tracing done to determine who may have come in contact with this contractor while he was working onsite.

At this point in time, VCUarts Qatar has no students who are directly affected by the temporary move and disinfection – however, we wanted all to be aware of it as it may cause concern and questions among the community in general.

If you have any questions, please respond to this email and we will get back to you right away.

Thank you very much.

The Crisis Management Team.

Message: MoPH advises increased COVID-19 cases

From: Amir Berbić, Dean of VCUarts Qatar

Date: Friday April 17

Good evening VCUarts Qatar Faculty, Staff and Students,

I hope you are having a restful weekend. I wanted to touch base with you following today’s announcement from the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) regarding the number of positive cases of COVID-19 that have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

We are continuing to see increasing numbers this week – and today the number of positive cases was 560, the highest daily count we have seen to date. The number of confirmed cases in Qatar now stands at 4663, with 4192 active cases under treatment. There are 464 recovered cases, and seven individuals have sadly passed away.

There is a lot of discussion on social media today, as this number has caused some alarm in the community, and I know many of you are naturally feeling increased anxiety.

The MoPH advises that they believe the increase indicates that we have started to enter the peak stage of the spread of the virus, and that the cases will continue to increase daily during this phase, before leveling off.

As we move through the peak, they are also increasing the number of tests and conducting more intensive investigations into the contacts of people who were previously diagnosed – so the more tests and investigations that they carry out, the more cases they will find. Once the cases and clusters are discovered, the affected people will immediately be quarantined and receive medical treatment.

Though many of the cases are within the migrant worker communities and accommodations, there are also cases amongst the general population. Therefore, we should not lower our guard just because we are in our own familiar compounds or buildings.

At this time, the best advice is to follow the preventative guidelines that are in place. There are no curfews at this time, but we are all being asked to stay at home. You can reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19 by following the physical distancing rules and by making only essential trips to grocery stores and pharmacies. Be as efficient as possible in purchasing what you need and in returning home, and don’t take your children with you. Take the necessary precautions while you are out (such as by wearing masks and gloves, and using hand sanitizer) and thoroughly clean your hands and purchases immediately upon returning to your home.

Please know that VCUarts Qatar’s Crisis Management Team is monitoring trusted sources of information, and will keep you informed if there are any changes in the situation or in the government’s preventative measures or regulations.

If you have any questions, please feel free to email vcuqalert@vcu.edu and we will get back to you with answers and assistance.

Thank you.

Amir

Dean

Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

The constantly evolving situation in Qatar and worldwide concerning efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that updates and announcements on various regulations and initiatives are being published throughout the day and night.

The information is being disseminated across multiple platforms at different times, and we acknowledge that it can be challenging to keep abreast of all the updates.

With this in mind, our Crisis Management Team (CMT) is endeavoring to provide the most up-to-date information on the current situation in Qatar and abroad.

Please note that the information provided below comes only from official sources and is offered for the purposes of guidance only.

We also ask that you exercise careful and informed judgment at all times when dealing with any aspects related to the COVID-19 outbreak in any situation or location.

Please contact our CMT at vcuqalert@vcu.edu if you see something that you have seen online, or heard about, and would like clarification on. They will be happy to review the information and let you know if the information appears to be true or false.

Essential Information

No curfew or lockdown has been announced.

There are strict and enforced regulations in place regarding

The general rule is stay at home with your own family (those that usually live with you) and do not have outside visitors, cleaners etc. inside your home.

Avoid non-essential travel – limit your trips to the grocery store, pharmacy, and for health visits only, and as infrequently as possible.

When queuing at stores etc. you must keep a 1.5 meter distance from others – stores have placed floor stickers to enable this practice.

All gatherings are against the law for any reason – see the advisory from the government below

Meetings must be held using teleconferencing technology. Only absolutely essential meetings that cannot take place in any other way are to take place in person and these should be five or fewer people.

On May 18, 2020 the Council of Ministers announced new precautionary decisions and measures to reduce the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19. All citizens and residents are obligated to install the EHTERAZ app on smartphones when leaving the house for any reason. All citizens and residents are obligated not to have more than two people in the vehicle and a maximum of three are allowed in the following cases: A- Transportation in taxis and limousines. B- Transfer in private vehicles when driven by the driver of the family. More information is available in the image below



Starting from Sunday, May 17, 2020 wearing face masks is mandatory for all upon leaving house for any reason, except in the case when a person is alone while driving a vehicle. The Ministry of Interior is authorized to take necessary measures in this regard.



A guide to Contact Tracing from the Ministry of Public Health.



In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, PHCC has dedicated four of its health centers as COVID-19 test and hold centers. The four centers are: Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Um Slal, and Gharafat Al Rayyan health centers. You will now be able to attend a COVID-19 Test and Hold centre as a walk-in patient to be swabbed if you are displaying coronavirus centers.



In compliance with the Ministry of Public Health directive of May 13, 2020, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection spread, all routine appointments are canceled and services are limited to urgent and emergency visits for adults only during this period of the pandemic. More information can be found in this link to the Hamad Dental Center website and in the image below.



Please see below the announcement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on the decision to suspend all commercial and service activities during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, with the exception of specific sectors and activities.











The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has provided guidance on how to protect yourself while grocery shopping. Please see the images below







The image below offers precautionary measures to be followed when using home delivery services.



The working hours of companies and commercial shops have also changed, but vital services such as pharmacies, petrol stations, food stores, are exempted from the decision.

You can see more in the image below:



Travel

Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

Entry to Qatar is only allowed for Qatari nationals who will be required to enter quarantine for a period of 14 days. However, access into Qatar is, for the time being, available to Qatari nationals and Permanent Residents (this is not the same as a QID holder – these are long term residents who have applied for special permits).

Expat Residents can leave the country to other destinations, but at this point in time would not be able to return. More information on this is provided in the Travel section below.

Qatar Airways has announced that the passport holders of other nations will not be granted entry to Qatar. These restrictions are being reviewed on an ongoing basis. Passengers with onward connections through Hamad International Airport will be accepted for travel and Qatar Airways’ global network will continue its operation for transit passengers as normal, subject to entry restrictions at their final destination.

Qatar Airways is still operating flights to many cities around the world, but the airports in these cities may close at short notice. At the time of writing, only one Middle Eastern airport is accessible from Qatar (to Tehran), while flights were still available to locations such as Chicago, London, and Kuala Lumpur. Again, the evolving situation in various countries means that the airports can close with little or no notice, so please consult with your embassy and check the Qatar Airways website.

As noted in a March 31 email from our Human Resources department, exit permits are no longer required for government and semi-government sector-sponsored employees and students effective March 22, 2020, until further notice. This means that an Exit Permit will no longer be required for Qatar Foundation-sponsored employees and students when traveling out of Qatar.

The White House, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Centers for Disease Control have set up a Coronavirus (COVID-19) website that provides information on symptoms, cases and updates, and resources for households, travelers, and schools and child care programs, amongst others.

Johns Hopkins

Johns Hopkins University & Medicine (JHU) has a COVID-19 tracking map which is the most widely recognized tracker of COVID-19 cases globally, including active cases, deaths and recoveries.

Centers for Disease Control

The Travel section on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website has information on everything from COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Country, to FAQs for international travelers.

World Health Organization

The World Health Organization (WHO) website, like Johns Hopkins, and the CDC, has its own COVID-19 Situation Dashboard.

Staying Safe

Qatar: Ministry of Public Health

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has created a webpage to provide the residents of Qatar with a trusted source of information related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It is updated every day and contains statistics on the total number of new cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of people tested for COVID-19, the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and so on.

It is available in Arabic, English, Hindi, and Malayalam.

https://www.moph.gov.qa/english/Pages/Coronavirus2019.aspx#

Furthermore, it has a pop-up COVID-19 Self-Assessment box



The right-hand side of the MoPH web page has several useful links, some of which we highlight below.

A page on frequently asked questions contains information on everything from signs and symptoms of COVID-19, to what steps Qatar has taken to date to protect the population from COVID-19.

The website has information on how to home quarantine and educational videos (in several languages including Arabic, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam, Nepali, Sinhala, and Tagalog) on aspects such as the correct method of hand-washing, wearing masks, and what to do if you develop the symptoms of COVID-19.

Educational Materials are available in downloadable formats in several languages and cover everything from when you have to wash your hands, and information on the COVID-19 Call Center, to how to protect yourself from the Coronavirus.

Other news from the MoPH can be found here and at the time of going to press it has news on circulars, remote healthcare services, and the national volunteering campaign. Anyone who is interested in volunteering can sign up at this link.

The MoPH, PHCC, and MoI have set up a Healthcare Hotline. The number to call is 16000. More information is provided in the images below:







The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced the mechanism of the second phase for distrubuting masks through pharmacies. Information can be found in the three images below.







Hamad Medical Corporation has launched a Mental Health Service Helpline. To speak to a mental health professional, call the new helpline on 16000 from 7am to 10pm daily.

More information can be found in the image below.



The Primary Health Care Corporation has launched the community call center in collaboration with the MoPH and HMC to answer all questions and respond to all inquiries about the services provided. Instructions are in the image below.

The PHCC has started a medication delivery service. Please see the image below for more information.





Hamad Medical Corporation has launched a Pharmacy Medication Delivery Service in collaboration with Qatar Post. Information can be be found in the image below.



A reminder to call 16000 not 999 for information or medical assistance for COVID-19.



Practical advice is also offered, especially as the summer months arrive. The Ministry of Interior has advised against leaving hand sanitizer in your car, as it may cause a fire hazard in the case of extremely hot temperatures.



Hamad Medical Corporation offers advice on the use of disposable gloves and how to remove them safely.







Information from the MoPH on the correct way to wash your hands with soap and water and how to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.





The Ministry of Public Health offers advice on the use of masks. Information can be found in the images below and at this link.







More information

The MoPH has issued also issued guidance for people living with Type 1 diabetes, pregnant women and new mothers, and older adults.

Qatar: Government Communications Office

The Government Communications Office (GCO) has a website with news about COVID-19 in Qatar. It has statistics, charts, press releases, information on what measures are being taken to meet the needs of consumers, and travel policy.

The GCO Twitter account has regular updates, including on the COVID-19 situation in Qatar.

It has launched a Coronavirus Information Service on WhatsApp. The new service, which is free-to-use, provides a central source of accurate, trustworthy and up-to-date information about Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Coronavirus Information Service is an automated “chatbot” service that allows citizens and residents in Qatar to get answers to the most common questions about Coronavirus from the Ministry of Public Health and the GCO 24 hours a day in six languages: Arabic, English, Urdu, Hindi, Nepali, and Malayalam. The service will provide information on topics such as Coronavirus prevention and symptoms, the latest number of cases, advice on staying at home, travel advice and myth-busting.

To use the free Coronavirus Information Service on WhatsApp, simply save the number +974 6006 0601 in your phone contacts, then send a WhatsApp message in any language to get started.

The conversation can also be started via: https://wa.me/97460060601?text=Hi

Qatar: Ministry of Education and Higher Education

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) website has information in Arabic on areas including electronic services and further education. It also provides information on its social media accounts on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Qatar: Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Information from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) can be found at this link and on Twitter. It has announcements on safe distancing rules at retail outlets, and circulars on ratified contracts to hold concerts, festivals, events and special gatherings, and the closure of all restaurants, cafes, and food outlets.

Qatar: Ministry of Interior

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) posts information on its social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Qatar: Qatar Foundation – Maktabi

Qatar Foundation has created a COVID-19 section on its Maktabi portal, which has information on everything from the QF Primary Health Care Center to Education City access.

Qatar: Primary Health Care Corporation

The Primary Health Care Corporation posts information on its social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sidra Medicine

