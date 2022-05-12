japan PM Kishida confirms further cooperation with EU to deal with Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan and the European Union had agreed to further their cooperation with respect to Russia, as the conflict in Ukraine continues and sanctions on Russia tighten.

In a joint news conference held in Tokyo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and Kishida said they would condemn Russia and continue discussions on how to maximise the various partnerships currently in place, including in energy.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami)