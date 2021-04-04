Doha – Al Sharq website 

An informed Jordanian source confirmed that His Royal Highness Prince Hamzah bin Al-Hussein is neither under home residency nor detained, as reported by some media outlets.

 

The Jordanian source’s statement came according to the official Jordan News Agency (Petra).

Today, Saturday, a Jordanian security source said that, after close security follow-up, the Jordanian citizens, Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, Basem Ibrahim Awadallah, and others were arrested for security reasons.

 

The source added that an investigation is underway.

