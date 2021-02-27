Lady Gaga’s dogs recovered safely after abduction, shooting

American singer’s two French bulldogs recovered unharmed after being stolen by thieves who shot, wounded dog walker.

Lady Gaga’s two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dog walker, were recovered unharmed on Friday, Los Angeles police said.

A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, at about 6pm, said Captain Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division.

Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed they were the dogs, Tippet said.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with Wednesday night’s attack, Tippet said.

In a tweet on Friday night, the LAPD said the woman had found the dogs “and reached out to Lady Gaga’s staff to return them”.

Her identity and the location where the dogs were found will not be disclosed for her safety and because of the ongoing investigation, the LAPD said.

The dog walker, 30-year-old Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer’s dogs in Hollywood.

Video footage showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs. The third escaped and has since been reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. He is expected to survive his injuries, Tippet said.

In a message posted hours earlier on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Gaga said her “heart is sick” over the violent robbery of her dogs – whose names are Koji and Gustav – and promised to pay $500,000 for the dogs’ safe return, including from anyone who had bought or found them.

“My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago,” she wrote in the post, alongside photos of the dogs. “I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.”

Tippet said since police were not involved in the reward, he did not know if the woman would receive it.

“I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero,” Lady Gaga said in an Instagram post.