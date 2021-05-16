Leicester City was crowned the FA Cup champion, at the expense of Chelsea, after defeating it with a single goal, in the final match that brought them together this evening, Saturday, in the capital, London.

The Leicester City duo, Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana, expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people against the continuous Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in the recent period, and the pair of Choudhury and Fofana raised the Palestinian flag after Leicester City won the FA Cup for the first time in history.

The Leicester “Foxes” team owes its victory to the Belgian player Yuri Telemans, who scored the only “golden” winning goal by the 63rd minute of the match, at Wembley Stadium, with a missile shot from a distance that does not stop or respond in the left scissors.

Leicester City, under the leadership of its coach Brendan Rodgers, lifted the FA Cup for the first time in the history of the competition, and Leicester City also achieved another “football miracle”, after the first when it was crowned the Premier League champion, under the leadership of Italian coach Claudio. Ranieri previously, in the 2015-2016 season, for the first time in his history.