Below is the list of approved professions for GCC residents, which entitles them to obtain visa on arrival in Qatar.

Every expat family who works and lives in Qatar will want to live with their family. But in all cases, this is not possible. Only a few people can get a visa to stay with the family, according to some rules and regulations.

Today we will discuss the list of occupations that are eligible for family visas in Qatar.

List of Occupations Eligible for Family Visa in Qatar – Requirements and Conditions

People working in Qatar want to take their families with them in the long run or in the short run. You can bring your children/parents/spouse to Qatar on a tourist/visitor visa. But if you live in Qatar with your family, you will need to know the Qatari Ministry of Interior (MOI-Qatar) status, but not people of all professions get family visas. Because visas are issued on the basis of possession and salary. There are two types of family visas in Qatar.

Family resident visa

Family visit visa

Details of applying for a family resident visa

If you have a “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” from your company/sponsor/employer, you can apply for this visa. You can renew this visa for 1-5 years.

You will also need a non-object certificate (no objection letter) along with your birth certificate, marriage certificate, certificate of education certificate, and bank statement.

Profession/ Occupation

Your occupation in the State of Qatar should be as follows: Accountant,

Engineer, Doctor, Computer Technician, Electrical Technician, General Foreman, etc. (any other professional visa).

Note the fact that the profession of a plumber, laborer, technician, driver, painter, etc. is not qualified.

Salary: Salary should not be less than 10,000 KR per month. But in some cases, they accept salaries ranging from 8,500 to 10,000 QR.

You can also apply if your salary is more than QR 7000 but it must be mentioned in your employment/employment agreement.

Employment / Employment Agreement and Housing Agreement: Obtain an original copy of the work certified by your company/employer. It is important to arrange a housing agreement with the property management. Municipal / Qatar Municipality Certificate is required for residency agreement.

Provide family visit visa details

This is an individual sponsor visa. If you do not have a “No Objection Certificate (NOC)” from your company/guarantor, you can apply for this visa.

You can stay for a maximum of 6 months.

Salary: Salary should not be less than 5000 QR per month.

To submit documents

There is no objection certificate from the employer to bring your wife to Qatar

Visa application form

The marriage certificate is required and must be verified by Qatar.

A copy of the employment contract.

Embassy and Foreign Ministry

A copy of your spouse’s passport.

A copy of your ID card

Find out if you are eligible for a Family Visa, you can easily apply for a Family Residence Visa or Family Visitor Visa. Since the procedure is by profession, if you know the list of professions that are eligible for a family visa in Qatar, you will understand whether you are eligible to apply or not!