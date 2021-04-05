Construction Companies In Doha, Qatar
As per the latest report, the Qatari construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The country’s construction industry is expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030. Kindly check below the list of the Construction Companies In Doha Qatar.
Qatar Construction Market Overview
The Qatari construction market covers the growing construction projects in different sectors, like commercial construction, residential construction, industrial construction, infrastructure (transportation construction), and energy and utility construction. Along with the scope of the report also segmented by type of construction like fencing, additions, and new building.
The Qatari construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.
- Qatar is expected to be among the fastest-growing global construction markets during the forecasted years, with robust growth forecasts as the government works to meet its significant infrastructure requirements.
- The country’s construction industry is expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030.
- The construction sector will be primarily driven by public investment into the country’s transport and commercial construction sectors. The main trends in the construction sector remain to develop Qatar’s transport infrastructure, create a modern residential and hospitality environment to support the predicted increase in population and to create a range of world-class sporting venues.
- Despite potential headwinds stemming from the decline in regional political relations, the outlook for Qatar’s construction market will remain bright in the forecasted period.
- There are numerous large-scale infrastructure projects underway in preparation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This includes stadium and other non-residential construction and also entails significant investment in the expansion of the country’s road and rail network, as well as other infrastructure capacities that are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the World Cup.
- More broadly, the government has also committed to the improvement of greater health and education services and is keen to develop the tourism market, which creates a wide range of opportunities in the construction sector.
- In 2018, the Qatari construction sector witnessed a high growth rate, as the government spent more than 47% of the national budget on major infrastructure projects. Qatar had announced plans to spend USD 5.94 billion on infrastructure and development projects during 2018, including expressways and local road projects besides sewage treatment plants and assets projects.
- Ashghal, Qatar’s public works authority, will implement 19 infrastructure projects in 12 areas of the country. In 2018, Ashghal intent to complete expressway projects worth QAR 11.08 billion, infrastructure, and local road projects worth QAR 8.88 billion and sewage treatment projects valued at QAR 1.84 billion. In addition, 90% of World Cup-related projects are slated for completion this year.
- In recent times, a number of actions and decisions taken by the government, including the opening up the economy to foreign markets and investors and building global partnerships for economic diversification and sustainable development will further strengthen and embolden the investor’s confidence in the Qatari economy in general, and real estate market in particular, during the forecasted period.
List of the Construction companies in Doha, Qatar
Find here the list of the big construction companies in Qatar. You can also find here the American construction companies in Qatar, top construction companies in Qatar. The international construction companies in Qatar, building construction companies in Qatar.
This list also includes some of the British construction companies in Qatar, the list of the top 100 construction companies in Qatar. By visiting the career page of these companies you can also check the job vacancies. in these Qatar construction companies.
Note: The below list is not based on any ranking, the companies are listed as per their alphabetical orders.
|S.No.
|Company Name
|Location
|1
|Al Bandary Engineering
|Doha, Qatar
|2
|AFQCO
|Doha, Qatar
|3
|Al Ali Engineering Co. W.L.L
|Doha, Qatar
|4
|Al Balagh
|Doha, Qatar
|5
|Al Bandary
|Doha, Qatar
|6
|Al Bidda
|Doha, Qatar
|7
|Al Darwish Engineering Co.
|Doha, Qatar
|8
|Al Huda Contracting
|Doha, Qatar
|9
|Al Jaber
|Doha, Qatar
|10
|Al Seal
|Doha, Qatar
|11
|Al Sraiya Holding Group
|Doha, Qatar
|12
|Al Uthman Mechanical
|Doha, Qatar
|13
|Alcat Contracting Company
|Doha, Qatar
|14
|ALEC
|Doha, Qatar
|15
|Aljaber Engineering LLC
|Doha, Qatar
|16
|AlKaun Group
|Doha, Qatar
|17
|Anton Nehmeh
|Doha, Qatar
|18
|Arab Engineering Bureau
|Doha, Qatar
|19
|Arabian Construction Company
|International
|20
|Arabian Construction Engineering Company (ACEC)
|Doha, Qatar
|21
|Arabian Mep Contracting
|Doha, Qatar
|22
|Arabtec
|Doha, Qatar
|23
|Arc De Triomphe
|Doha, Qatar
|24
|ASCO Qatar Consulting Engineers (ASCO)
|Doha, Qatar
|25
|ASTAD
|Doha, Qatar
|26
|BESIX Group
|International
|27
|Bin Omran Trading and Contracting (BOTC)
|Doha, Qatar
|28
|Black Cat Engineering Construction Wll
|International
|29
|Bojamhoor Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L
|Doha, Qatar
|30
|Boom Construction
|Doha, Qatar
|31
|CCC
|Doha, Qatar
|32
|CDC
|Doha, Qatar
|33
|Challenger Contracting
|Doha, Qatar
|34
|CMTC
|Doha, Qatar
|35
|Construction and Reconstruction Company
|Doha, Qatar
|36
|Construction Development Company LLC (CDC)
|Doha, Qatar
|37
|Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd
|Doha, Qatar
|38
|Dar AL Handashah
|Doha, Qatar
|39
|Descon Engineering
|International
|40
|Dicotech – Qatar
|International
|41
|Doha Petroleum Construction Co. Ltd.
|Doha, Qatar
|42
|DOLPHIN Construction Company WLL
|Doha, Qatar
|43
|Domopan: Home
|Doha, Qatar
|44
|Egis International
|Doha, Qatar
|45
|EHAF Consulting Engineers
|Doha, Qatar
|46
|Electro Mechanical Engineering Company
|Doha, Qatar
|47
|Engineering Building Materials Co.
|Doha, Qatar
|48
|Erga Group Qatar
|Doha, Qatar
|49
|Etimaad
|Doha, Qatar
|50
|Fluor Corp.
|Doha, Qatar
|51
|Fujita Co
|Doha, Qatar
|52
|GCC (Global Contracting Company)
|International
|53
|Generic Engineering & Contracting Technologies
|Doha, Qatar
|54
|Get Qatar
|International
|55
|Gulf Contracting Co.
|Doha, Qatar
|56
|Gulf Engineering and Industrial Consultancy
|Doha, Qatar
|57
|Hamton International
|Doha, Qatar
|58
|Harinsa Contracting Company Qatar WLL
|Doha, Qatar
|59
|HBK Contracting Co. W.L.L
|Doha, Qatar
|60
|HKH Contracting
|Doha, Qatar
|61
|ITC
|Doha, Qatar
|62
|ITCC
|Doha, Qatar
|63
|J&P (Overseas) Ltd
|Doha, Qatar
|64
|Jacob Bros Constructions
|Doha, Qatar
|65
|Jersey Group
|International
|66
|Kettaneh Construction
|International
|67
|L&T Ltd
|Doha, Qatar
|68
|Leighton
|Doha, Qatar
|69
|Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd
|International
|70
|MACE QATAR – Mechanical and Civil Engineering Contractors
|Doha, Qatar
|71
|MAN Enterprise
|International
|72
|MARBU
|Doha, Qatar
|73
|MEDGULF Construction Company
|Doha, Qatar
|74
|Mercury Engineering Qatar
|Doha, Qatar
|75
|Midmac Contracting Co. W.L.L.
|Doha, Qatar
|76
|Nael Bin Harmal
|Doha, Qatar
|77
|PetroServ Limited
|Doha, Qatar
|78
|Porr Qatar Construction
|Doha, Qatar
|79
|Promer Qatar
|Doha, Qatar
|80
|Prominent Qatar
|Doha, Qatar
|81
|Qatar Building Company
|Doha, Qatar
|82
|Qatar Construction Technique W.L.L.
|Doha, Qatar
|83
|Qatar Integrated Building Solutions WLL
|Doha, Qatar
|84
|Qatar Trading & Contracting Group
|Doha, Qatar
|85
|Qcon – Qatar Engineering & Construction Company W.L.L
|Doha, Qatar
|86
|QCTC
|Doha, Qatar
|87
|QD-SBG Construction
|Doha, Qatar
|88
|QDVC
|Doha, Qatar
|89
|RAMCO
|Doha, Qatar
|90
|Redco Construction Almana
|Doha, Qatar
|91
|Salini Impregilo SpA
|Doha, Qatar
|92
|Salino Impregilo
|Doha, Qatar
|93
|Samsung
|International
|94
|Seero Engineering Consulting
|Doha, Qatar
|95
|Shelter Qatar
|Doha, Qatar
|96
|SP Qatar
|Doha, Qatar
|97
|tar Engineering and Construction Company – QCON
|Doha, Qatar
|98
|The Maintainers
|Doha, Qatar
|99
|UCC
|Doha, Qatar
|100
|United Construction Est
|Doha, Qatar
|101
|United Readymix Company
|Doha, Qatar
|102
|Vertex Engineering
|Doha, Qatar
|103
|VINCI Construction
|International
Conclusion
This is all about the Construction Companies In Doha Qatar. The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030 are driving more investments in Qatar.
The construction sector will witness more cooperation between local and international companies, as certain major projects for the World Cup must require particular expertise and resources.
Under the Qatar National Vision 2030, the country is set to award an estimated USD 85 billion worth of planned projects in the coming years.