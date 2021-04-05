Construction Companies In Doha, Qatar

As per the latest report, the Qatari construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The country’s construction industry is expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030. Kindly check below the list of the Construction Companies In Doha Qatar.

Qatar Construction Market Overview

The Qatari construction market covers the growing construction projects in different sectors, like commercial construction, residential construction, industrial construction, infrastructure (transportation construction), and energy and utility construction. Along with the scope of the report also segmented by type of construction like fencing, additions, and new building.

  • Qatar is expected to be among the fastest-growing global construction markets during the forecasted years, with robust growth forecasts as the government works to meet its significant infrastructure requirements.
  • The country’s construction industry is expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030.
  • The construction sector will be primarily driven by public investment into the country’s transport and commercial construction sectors. The main trends in the construction sector remain to develop Qatar’s transport infrastructure, create a modern residential and hospitality environment to support the predicted increase in population and to create a range of world-class sporting venues.
  • Despite potential headwinds stemming from the decline in regional political relations, the outlook for Qatar’s construction market will remain bright in the forecasted period.
  • There are numerous large-scale infrastructure projects underway in preparation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This includes stadium and other non-residential construction and also entails significant investment in the expansion of the country’s road and rail network, as well as other infrastructure capacities that are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the World Cup.
  • More broadly, the government has also committed to the improvement of greater health and education services and is keen to develop the tourism market, which creates a wide range of opportunities in the construction sector.
  • In 2018, the Qatari construction sector witnessed a high growth rate, as the government spent more than 47% of the national budget on major infrastructure projects. Qatar had announced plans to spend USD 5.94 billion on infrastructure and development projects during 2018, including expressways and local road projects besides sewage treatment plants and assets projects.
  • Ashghal, Qatar’s public works authority, will implement 19 infrastructure projects in 12 areas of the country. In 2018, Ashghal intent to complete expressway projects worth QAR 11.08 billion, infrastructure, and local road projects worth QAR 8.88 billion and sewage treatment projects valued at QAR 1.84 billion. In addition, 90% of World Cup-related projects are slated for completion this year.
  • In recent times, a number of actions and decisions taken by the government, including the opening up the economy to foreign markets and investors and building global partnerships for economic diversification and sustainable development will further strengthen and embolden the investor’s confidence in the Qatari economy in general, and real estate market in particular, during the forecasted period.
List of the Construction companies in Doha, Qatar

Find here the list of the big construction companies in Qatar. You can also find here the American construction companies in Qatar, top construction companies in Qatar. The international construction companies in Qatar, building construction companies in Qatar.

This list also includes some of the British construction companies in Qatar, the list of the top 100 construction companies in Qatar. By visiting the career page of these companies you can also check the job vacancies. in these Qatar construction companies.

Note: The below list is not based on any ranking, the companies are listed as per their alphabetical orders.

S.No. Company Name Location
1 Al Bandary Engineering Doha, Qatar
2 AFQCO Doha, Qatar
3 Al Ali Engineering Co. W.L.L Doha, Qatar
4 Al Balagh Doha, Qatar
5 Al Bandary Doha, Qatar
6 Al Bidda Doha, Qatar
7 Al Darwish Engineering Co. Doha, Qatar
8 Al Huda Contracting Doha, Qatar
9 Al Jaber Doha, Qatar
10 Al Seal Doha, Qatar
11 Al Sraiya Holding Group Doha, Qatar
12 Al Uthman Mechanical Doha, Qatar
13 Alcat Contracting Company Doha, Qatar
14 ALEC Doha, Qatar
15 Aljaber Engineering LLC Doha, Qatar
16 AlKaun Group Doha, Qatar
17 Anton Nehmeh Doha, Qatar
18 Arab Engineering Bureau Doha, Qatar
19 Arabian Construction Company International
20 Arabian Construction Engineering Company (ACEC) Doha, Qatar
21 Arabian Mep Contracting Doha, Qatar
22 Arabtec Doha, Qatar
23 Arc De Triomphe Doha, Qatar
24 ASCO Qatar Consulting Engineers (ASCO) Doha, Qatar
25 ASTAD Doha, Qatar
26 BESIX Group International
27 Bin Omran Trading and Contracting (BOTC) Doha, Qatar
28 Black Cat Engineering Construction Wll International
29 Bojamhoor Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L Doha, Qatar
30 Boom Construction Doha, Qatar
31 CCC Doha, Qatar
32 CDC Doha, Qatar
33 Challenger Contracting Doha, Qatar
34 CMTC Doha, Qatar
35 Construction and Reconstruction Company Doha, Qatar
36 Construction Development Company LLC (CDC) Doha, Qatar
37 Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd Doha, Qatar
38 Dar AL Handashah Doha, Qatar
39 Descon Engineering International
40 Dicotech – Qatar International
41 Doha Petroleum Construction Co. Ltd. Doha, Qatar
42 DOLPHIN Construction Company WLL Doha, Qatar
43 Domopan: Home Doha, Qatar
44 Egis International Doha, Qatar
45 EHAF Consulting Engineers Doha, Qatar
46 Electro Mechanical Engineering Company Doha, Qatar
47 Engineering Building Materials Co. Doha, Qatar
48 Erga Group Qatar Doha, Qatar
49 Etimaad Doha, Qatar
50 Fluor Corp. Doha, Qatar
51 Fujita Co Doha, Qatar
52 GCC (Global Contracting Company) International
53 Generic Engineering & Contracting Technologies Doha, Qatar
54 Get Qatar International
55 Gulf Contracting Co. Doha, Qatar
56 Gulf Engineering and Industrial Consultancy Doha, Qatar
57 Hamton International Doha, Qatar
58 Harinsa Contracting Company Qatar WLL Doha, Qatar
59 HBK Contracting Co. W.L.L Doha, Qatar
60 HKH Contracting Doha, Qatar
61 ITC Doha, Qatar
62 ITCC Doha, Qatar
63 J&P (Overseas) Ltd Doha, Qatar
64 Jacob Bros Constructions Doha, Qatar
65 Jersey Group International
66 Kettaneh Construction International
67 L&T Ltd Doha, Qatar
68 Leighton Doha, Qatar
69 Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd International
70 MACE QATAR – Mechanical and Civil Engineering Contractors Doha, Qatar
71 MAN Enterprise International
72 MARBU Doha, Qatar
73 MEDGULF Construction Company Doha, Qatar
74 Mercury Engineering Qatar Doha, Qatar
75 Midmac Contracting Co. W.L.L. Doha, Qatar
76 Nael Bin Harmal Doha, Qatar
77 PetroServ Limited Doha, Qatar
78 Porr Qatar Construction Doha, Qatar
79 Promer Qatar Doha, Qatar
80 Prominent Qatar Doha, Qatar
81 Qatar Building Company Doha, Qatar
82 Qatar Construction Technique W.L.L. Doha, Qatar
83 Qatar Integrated Building Solutions WLL Doha, Qatar
84 Qatar Trading & Contracting Group Doha, Qatar
85 Qcon – Qatar Engineering & Construction Company W.L.L Doha, Qatar
86 QCTC Doha, Qatar
87 QD-SBG Construction Doha, Qatar
88 QDVC Doha, Qatar
89 RAMCO Doha, Qatar
90 Redco Construction Almana Doha, Qatar
91 Salini Impregilo SpA Doha, Qatar
92 Salino Impregilo Doha, Qatar
93 Samsung International
94 Seero Engineering Consulting Doha, Qatar
95 Shelter Qatar Doha, Qatar
96 SP Qatar Doha, Qatar
97 tar Engineering and Construction Company – QCON Doha, Qatar
98 The Maintainers Doha, Qatar
99 UCC Doha, Qatar
100 United Construction Est Doha, Qatar
101 United Readymix Company Doha, Qatar
102 Vertex Engineering Doha, Qatar
103 VINCI Construction International

 

Conclusion

This is all about the Construction Companies In Doha Qatar. The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030 are driving more investments in Qatar.

The construction sector will witness more cooperation between local and international companies, as certain major projects for the World Cup must require particular expertise and resources.

Under the Qatar National Vision 2030, the country is set to award an estimated USD 85 billion worth of planned projects in the coming years.

