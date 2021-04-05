Construction Companies In Doha, Qatar

As per the latest report, the Qatari construction market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period, 2019-2024. The country’s construction industry is expected to benefit from investments made in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Qatar National Vision 2030. Kindly check below the list of the Construction Companies In Doha Qatar.

The construction sector will be primarily driven by public investment into the country’s transport and commercial construction sectors. The main trends in the construction sector remain to develop Qatar’s transport infrastructure, create a modern residential and hospitality environment to support the predicted increase in population and to create a range of world-class sporting venues.

Despite potential headwinds stemming from the decline in regional political relations, the outlook for Qatar’s construction market will remain bright in the forecasted period.

There are numerous large-scale infrastructure projects underway in preparation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This includes stadium and other non-residential construction and also entails significant investment in the expansion of the country’s road and rail network, as well as other infrastructure capacities that are necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the World Cup.

More broadly, the government has also committed to the improvement of greater health and education services and is keen to develop the tourism market, which creates a wide range of opportunities in the construction sector.

In 2018, the Qatari construction sector witnessed a high growth rate, as the government spent more than 47% of the national budget on major infrastructure projects. Qatar had announced plans to spend USD 5.94 billion on infrastructure and development projects during 2018, including expressways and local road projects besides sewage treatment plants and assets projects.

Ashghal, Qatar’s public works authority, will implement 19 infrastructure projects in 12 areas of the country. In 2018, Ashghal intent to complete expressway projects worth QAR 11.08 billion, infrastructure, and local road projects worth QAR 8.88 billion and sewage treatment projects valued at QAR 1.84 billion. In addition, 90% of World Cup-related projects are slated for completion this year.

List of the Construction companies in Doha, Qatar Find here the list of the big construction companies in Qatar. You can also find here the American construction companies in Qatar, top construction companies in Qatar. The international construction companies in Qatar, building construction companies in Qatar. This list also includes some of the British construction companies in Qatar, the list of the top 100 construction companies in Qatar. By visiting the career page of these companies you can also check the job vacancies. in these Qatar construction companies. Note: The below list is not based on any ranking, the companies are listed as per their alphabetical orders.

S.No. Company Name Location 1 Al Bandary Engineering Doha, Qatar 2 AFQCO Doha, Qatar 3 Al Ali Engineering Co. W.L.L Doha, Qatar 4 Al Balagh Doha, Qatar 5 Al Bandary Doha, Qatar 6 Al Bidda Doha, Qatar 7 Al Darwish Engineering Co. Doha, Qatar 8 Al Huda Contracting Doha, Qatar 9 Al Jaber Doha, Qatar 10 Al Seal Doha, Qatar 11 Al Sraiya Holding Group Doha, Qatar 12 Al Uthman Mechanical Doha, Qatar 13 Alcat Contracting Company Doha, Qatar 14 ALEC Doha, Qatar 15 Aljaber Engineering LLC Doha, Qatar 16 AlKaun Group Doha, Qatar 17 Anton Nehmeh Doha, Qatar 18 Arab Engineering Bureau Doha, Qatar 19 Arabian Construction Company International 20 Arabian Construction Engineering Company (ACEC) Doha, Qatar 21 Arabian Mep Contracting Doha, Qatar 22 Arabtec Doha, Qatar 23 Arc De Triomphe Doha, Qatar 24 ASCO Qatar Consulting Engineers (ASCO) Doha, Qatar 25 ASTAD Doha, Qatar 26 BESIX Group International 27 Bin Omran Trading and Contracting (BOTC) Doha, Qatar 28 Black Cat Engineering Construction Wll International 29 Bojamhoor Trading & Contracting Co. W.L.L Doha, Qatar 30 Boom Construction Doha, Qatar 31 CCC Doha, Qatar 32 CDC Doha, Qatar 33 Challenger Contracting Doha, Qatar 34 CMTC Doha, Qatar 35 Construction and Reconstruction Company Doha, Qatar 36 Construction Development Company LLC (CDC) Doha, Qatar 37 Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd Doha, Qatar 38 Dar AL Handashah Doha, Qatar 39 Descon Engineering International 40 Dicotech – Qatar International 41 Doha Petroleum Construction Co. Ltd. Doha, Qatar 42 DOLPHIN Construction Company WLL Doha, Qatar 43 Domopan: Home Doha, Qatar 44 Egis International Doha, Qatar 45 EHAF Consulting Engineers Doha, Qatar 46 Electro Mechanical Engineering Company Doha, Qatar 47 Engineering Building Materials Co. Doha, Qatar 48 Erga Group Qatar Doha, Qatar 49 Etimaad Doha, Qatar 50 Fluor Corp. Doha, Qatar 51 Fujita Co Doha, Qatar 52 GCC (Global Contracting Company) International 53 Generic Engineering & Contracting Technologies Doha, Qatar 54 Get Qatar International 55 Gulf Contracting Co. Doha, Qatar 56 Gulf Engineering and Industrial Consultancy Doha, Qatar 57 Hamton International Doha, Qatar 58 Harinsa Contracting Company Qatar WLL Doha, Qatar 59 HBK Contracting Co. W.L.L Doha, Qatar 60 HKH Contracting Doha, Qatar 61 ITC Doha, Qatar 62 ITCC Doha, Qatar 63 J&P (Overseas) Ltd Doha, Qatar 64 Jacob Bros Constructions Doha, Qatar 65 Jersey Group International 66 Kettaneh Construction International 67 L&T Ltd Doha, Qatar 68 Leighton Doha, Qatar 69 Lotte Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd International 70 MACE QATAR – Mechanical and Civil Engineering Contractors Doha, Qatar 71 MAN Enterprise International 72 MARBU Doha, Qatar 73 MEDGULF Construction Company Doha, Qatar 74 Mercury Engineering Qatar Doha, Qatar 75 Midmac Contracting Co. W.L.L. Doha, Qatar 76 Nael Bin Harmal Doha, Qatar 77 PetroServ Limited Doha, Qatar 78 Porr Qatar Construction Doha, Qatar 79 Promer Qatar Doha, Qatar 80 Prominent Qatar Doha, Qatar 81 Qatar Building Company Doha, Qatar 82 Qatar Construction Technique W.L.L. Doha, Qatar 83 Qatar Integrated Building Solutions WLL Doha, Qatar 84 Qatar Trading & Contracting Group Doha, Qatar 85 Qcon – Qatar Engineering & Construction Company W.L.L Doha, Qatar 86 QCTC Doha, Qatar 87 QD-SBG Construction Doha, Qatar 88 QDVC Doha, Qatar 89 RAMCO Doha, Qatar 90 Redco Construction Almana Doha, Qatar 91 Salini Impregilo SpA Doha, Qatar 92 Salino Impregilo Doha, Qatar 93 Samsung International 94 Seero Engineering Consulting Doha, Qatar 95 Shelter Qatar Doha, Qatar 96 SP Qatar Doha, Qatar 97 tar Engineering and Construction Company – QCON Doha, Qatar 98 The Maintainers Doha, Qatar 99 UCC Doha, Qatar 100 United Construction Est Doha, Qatar 101 United Readymix Company Doha, Qatar 102 Vertex Engineering Doha, Qatar 103 VINCI Construction International

This is all about the Construction Companies In Doha Qatar. The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030 are driving more investments in Qatar.

The construction sector will witness more cooperation between local and international companies, as certain major projects for the World Cup must require particular expertise and resources.

Under the Qatar National Vision 2030, the country is set to award an estimated USD 85 billion worth of planned projects in the coming years.