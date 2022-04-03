Live: Russia ‘must answer for crimes’ in Bucha, says Macron, joining international condemnations

WAR IN UKRAINE

Bodies lie on a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, on April 2, 2022.

Russian authorities “must answer for crimes” committed in Ukraine’s Bucha, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday amid mounting international condemnations of what Ukraine has called a “deliberate massacre” of civilians in the Kyiv suburb. Moscow confirmed that missile strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port of Odesa early Sunday morning. Read our live blog to follow the latest events. All times are Paris time [GMT+2].

4:22 pm: ‘Devastation’ of buildings in Ukraine’s Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin after Russian forces’ retreat

There is a “devastation of architecture” in the Kyiv-area towns of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin in the wake of Russian’ forces invasion, FRANCE 24’s Gulliver Cragg reports.

“Huge parts of those towns are completely destroyed, other parts, you see buildings that look like they’re intact, but you tend to see that there’s some sort of damage to almost everywhere.”

4:10 pm: Macron blasts Russian ‘crimes’ in Bucha

French President Emmanuel Macron has joined the chorus of condemnations over the killing of civilians in Bucha, near Kyiv.

In a statement in French published on Twitter, Macron said: “The images from Bucha, a liberated town near Kyiv, are unbearable. In the streets, hundreds of civilians were murdered in a cowardly way. My sympathies for the victims, my solidarity with the Ukrainians. Russian authorities will have to answer for these crimes.”

3:53 pm: Shelling continues night and day in Donetsk, says governor

The governor of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region said on Sunday that shelling had continued throughout the night and day, and described the situation in the region as “turbulent”.

Ukraine’s military has said it believes Russia has pulled forces from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions to move them to the eastern region of Donbas, for a new attack aiming to occupy all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that are within Donbas.

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 11 local community leaders in northern, eastern and southern Ukraine had been kidnapped by Russian forces.

“Up to today, 11 heads of local communities in the regions of Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk are in captivity,” she said in a video message posted on her Telegram account.

“We are informing the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the UN, all possible organisations, just like for the other civilians who have disappeared.”

Vereshchuk urged “everyone to do everything in their power to get them back”.

3:35 pm: Lithuanian director and documentary filmmaker killed in Ukraine

Lithuania’s president on Sunday confirmed that Mantas Kvedaravicius, a prominent film director in the Baltic country, has been killed in Ukraine.

“We have lost a creator who worked in Ukraine and was attacked by aggressor Russia,” President Gitanas Nauseda said Sunday.

According to the Ukrainian defence ministry’s information agency, the 45-year-old filmmaker was killed on Saturday in Mariupol, a city whose fate he had documented for many years. The circumstances of his death could not be immediately confirmed.

Kvedaravicius was known for his documentaries on military conflicts in Chechnya and Ukraine. His film “Mariupolis” premiered at the 2016 Berlin International Film Festival.

News of Kvedaravicius’ death was met with grief and shock in Ukraine and his native Lithuania.

3:28 pm: Official in Ukraine’s Bucha says more than 50 people buried in mass grave

Fifty-seven people were buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv recently retaken by Ukrainian forces, a local official said Sunday, showing AFP a slit trench where the bodies lay.

“Here in this long grave, 57 people are buried,” said Serhii Kaplychnyi, who identified himself as head of the rescue services in Bucha, organising the recovery of the bodies.

Roughly ten bodies were visible, either unburied or partially covered by the earth.

2:30 pm: France blasts ‘massive abuses’ by Russian forces

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has condemned what he called the “massive abuses” committed by Russian forces in Ukraine in a statement released Sunday.

Le Drian mentioned Bucha in particular and added that France will work with Ukrainian authorities and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to put on trial those responsible for the abuses, the statement noted.

Russia has so far not commented publicly on the claims. Moscow has previously repeatedly denied Ukrainian claims that it has targeted civilians.

2:17 pm: Kremlin says rouble-for-gas scheme is the ‘prototype’

The Kremlin has warned the West that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rouble payment scheme for natural gas is the prototype that Russia will extend to other major exports because the West has sealed the decline of the US dollar by freezing Russian assets.

“It is the prototype of the system,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russia’s Channel One state television on Sunday. “I have no doubt that it will be extended to new groups of goods,” he added. Peskov gave no timeframe for such a move.

Western capitals slapped Russia with unprecedented economic sanctions after Moscow moved troops into Ukraine on February 24.

The Kremlin on Sunday said it’s not possible to completely isolate Russia. “There can be no complete vacuum or isolation of Russia, it is technologically impossible in the modern world,” said Peskov.

1:48 pm: Pianist plays for refugees from Ukraine at border crossing in Poland

Every day at 4:00 pm, pianist Davide Martello wheels his instrument into place at the Medyka crossing on the Polish-Ukrainian border and plays songs for refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

“It’s very important that I stay here every day,” Martello said to FRANCE 24. “I need to stay strong and help everybody here out.”

“I have already three Ukrainian songs I can play, which I learned here in Medyka.”

The German musician has played on Kyiv’s Maidan Square and Istanbul’s Taksim Square, as well as in front of the Bataclan concert hall after the November 2015 Paris attacks.

“Someone who could come up with this idea is someone who has a big heart, because music makes you emotional and I think that it’s a big support for all of these people who have had to leave their homes,” a woman at the border crossing said to FRANCE 24.

1:20 pm: Human Rights Watch accuses Russian forces of ‘apparent war crimes’

Human Rights Watch said on Sunday it had documented what it described as “apparent war crimes” committed by Russian military forces against civilians in Ukraine.

The leading rights group issued a statement saying it had found “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” in regions such as Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.

12:57 pm: Attacks on civilians in Kyiv suburbs must be investigated as war crimes, UK says

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Russia’s attacks on civilians in towns near Kyiv must be investigated as war crimes on Sunday.

Truss said in a statement that the government is seeing “increasing evidence of appalling acts by the invading forces in towns such as Irpin and Bucha”, close to Kyiv.

Truss said that Russian troops’ “indiscriminate attacks against innocent civilians during Russia’s illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine must be investigated as war crimes”.

12:37 pm: European Council chief Michel denounces ‘atrocities’ in Ukraine’s Bucha

European Council chief Charles Michel on Sunday pledged further sanctions on Moscow as he condemned “atrocities” carried out by Russian forces in the town of Bucha near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.

“Shocked by haunting images of atrocities committed by Russian army in Kyiv liberated region #BuchaMassacre,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

12:07 pm: Kyiv calls killing of civilians in Bucha a ‘deliberate massacre’

The killing of civilians in the town of Bucha near Kyiv was a “deliberate massacre”, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday, after the hasty retreat of Russian forces from the area.

“Bucha massacre was deliberate. Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can. We must stop them and kick them out. I demand new devastating G7 sanctions NOW,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

11:03 am: Russia says oil refinery, fuel storage facilities destroyed in Odesa strike

The Russian defence ministry confirmed that missile strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday. “This morning, high-precision sea- and air-based missiles destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near the city of Odesa, from which fuel was supplied to a group of Ukrainian troops in the direction of Mykolaiv,” it said.

9:47 am: Russian withdrawal from Kyiv region reveals evidence of civilian killings

Ukraine said it had regained control of the Kyiv region, with Russian troops retreating from around the capital and the city of Chernihiv, as evidence emerged of civilian killings in areas the invading forces had been occupying.

Smoke rises after explosions in Odesa, Ukraine on April 3, 2022. © Bulent Kilic, AFP 01:57

8:39 am: Russia says peace talks not advanced enough for Putin-Zelensky meeting

Russia said on Sunday that peace talks had not progressed enough for a leaders’ meeting and that Moscow’s position on the status of the Crimea peninsula and the eastern Donbas region remained unchanged.

“The draft agreement is not ready for submission to a meeting at the top,” Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram. “I repeat again and again: Russia’s position on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED.”

7:45 am: Loud explosions heard in Odesa

“Odesa was attacked from the air,” Ukraine interior minister advisor Anton Herashchenko wrote on his Telegram account. “Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence.”

An AFP reporter heard explosions in the southwestern city at around 6:00 am local time (0300 GMT). The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke with flames apparently visible in an industrial area. A soldier near the site of one of the strikes said it was likely a rocket or a missile.

The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country’s north. On Friday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was consolidating its forces and preparing “powerful strikes” in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow’s troops were regrouping.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)