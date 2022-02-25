RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE
Live: Ukraine mobilises reservists, calls for international support amid Russian assault
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation shortly after midnight Friday local time, as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. Moscow’s assault has so far left at least 137 dead, Zelensky said, and prompted tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Follow our liveblog for updates on the war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation early Friday morning local time, calling up conscripts and reservists nationwide to fight invading Russian forces.
- Zelensky said 137 Ukrainians, both military and civilian, were killed and 316 wounded in the first day of fighting.
- Russian troops fought with Ukrainian forces Thursday for control of military installations across the country. The Russian army claimed to have destroyed 74 military facilities, including 11 airfields in Ukraine, while a Ukrainian official said Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl former nuclear power plant, just 90 km north of Kyiv.
- Zelensky has promised to resist the invasion, saying a “new iron curtain” now separates Russia from the rest of the world.
- US President Joe Biden announced sweeping sanctions and expert restrictions on Russia and promised “continued support and assistance” to Ukraine.
- The Pentagon is set to deploy 7,000 additional troops to Germany.
- Anti-war protesters took to the streets in several cities across the world, including a number of Russian cities. Russian police arrested at least 1,700 protesters, according to the NGO OVD-Info.
