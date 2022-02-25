RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE

Live: Ukraine mobilises reservists, calls for international support amid Russian assault

01:22 Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation in an address to the nation delivered shortly after midnight Friday local time. © Zelenskiy / Official / Telegram

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared a general mobilisation shortly after midnight Friday local time, as his country faces a large-scale invasion by Russian troops. Moscow’s assault has so far left at least 137 dead, Zelensky said, and prompted tens of thousands of people to flee their homes. Follow our liveblog for updates on the war in Ukraine.