The General Department of Passports announced the method of conducting the examination outside the country electronically after approval of recruitment.

Jawazat stated – during a tweet it posted on its official account on Twitter – that individuals can complete the examination service procedures outside the country electronically through the Metrash2 application.

She indicated the steps for conducting the examination through the application by going to “Entry Visits” and then “Examination procedures outside the country.”

