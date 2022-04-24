Macron wins: key quotes after France’s presidential election

PARIS (Reuters) – President Emmanuel triumphed over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin in France’s election on Sunday, early projections by pollsters showed, winning a second term and heading off what would have been a political earthquake.

Here are the first reactions:

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian

“The French did not want a France that turns in on itself.”

European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune

“With a far-right at 40%, it show we’re going to have to work.”

Health Minister Olivier Veran

“We will not spoil the victory …but the (far-right) has its higher score ever. There will be continuity in government policy because the president has been re-elected. But we have also heard the French people’s message. There will be a change of method, the French people will be consulted.

(Compiled by Richard Lough)