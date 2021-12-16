Weather bureau warns of storm surges and ‘very destructive typhoon-force winds’ in some parts of the country within the next 12 hours.

Tens of thousands of people are being evacuated from their homes in central and southern Philippines as a powerful typhoon quickly gathers strength before making landfall.

The latest report from the Philippine weather bureau, PAGASA, said that Typhoon Rai is undergoing “rapid intensification” as it barrels towards the island province of Dinagat and Surigao provinces in the mid-eastern section of the country as of 0500 GMT.