H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this morning from Dr. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany.

At the beginning of the call, the German Chancellor expressed her thanks to His Highness the Amir and her appreciation for the role of the State of Qatar in Afghanistan.

In the call, the two sides touched on the latest developments on the regional and international arenas, especially the developments that Afghanistan is going through. In this regard, they stressed the need to continue dialogue for the success of a comprehensive political settlement that achieves all the aspirations of the Afghan people.

During the call, they also discussed the solid bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and develop them.