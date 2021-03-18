Milipol Qatar 2021 attracts 7,924 visitors

Milipol Qatar 2021, the leading international event dedicated to homeland security and civil defence in the Middle East, saw a visitor turnout of 7,924 and an on-site declared sales tally worth QR390 million ($107.11 million).

The three-day show at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Centre was held under the patronage of H.H the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani who visited Milipol Qatar 2021 on Tuesday.

Milipol Qatar 2021 was a watershed in the event’s history in that it was held against a background of strict health, safety and hygiene protocols implemented to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Nevertheless, the show, attracted 150 exhibitors from 17 countries and five national pavilions representing Brazil, France, Germany, the UK, and USA. 54% of the exhibitors were new to Milipol Qatar. The exhibitor line-up was a showcase of advanced technology include breakthroughs in the fields of robotics, biometrics, trace and detection technologies, communication, and control systems as well as counter-drone systems, big data, smart sensors, 5G, and AI-based cybersecurity and video analytics.

The exhibiting turnout was largely attracted by industry forecasts which predict the Middle East’s homeland security market will grow to be worth $19.7 billion by the end of 2022.

Milipol Qatar was one of the industry’s first opportunities to meet face-to-face since the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has super-charged the industry’s response to a rapidly changing world. National security are focusing on protection from and response to cybercrime, pandemics, humanitarian crises, and climate change,” said a spokesman. “These changing priorities were in evidence amongst the highly sophisticated technology on display at Milipol Qatar 2021 and which will find its way into the industry’s newly formed mainstream.”

The show which was inaugurated by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, along with other dignitaries from 30 countries which included Ministers from Ukraine, Moldovia, Pakistan, Lebanon and Iraq.

Some 257 delegates also attended the two-day Milipol Qatar seminar series which was addressed by 16 experts who explored the future of the industries and a pathway to a safer world focusing on cyber security, civil defence and mega events security.

Milipol Qatar was organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the technical

implementer of the French ministry of the Interior. The event meets a large part of the security objectives of the State of Qatar in line with the country’s National Vision 2030, while also addressing wider regional needs.

Milipol Qatar 2022 is now scheduled to be held from May 24-26. Milipol Qatar 2021 has secured Barzan Holdings, the Qatar organisation which is helping to revolutionise the country’s defence and security sector as the event’s strategic sponsor. Other main sponsors include Abdullah Abdelghani & Bros and Eshhar Security Services while Outbox, Ooredoo and Al Hazm are Diamond Sponsors. Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Co. is the event’s Platinum sponsor while Gold sponsors are Huawei, Stork Motors, Notification, and the Jaidah Group. Silver sponsors are MSC and Dell Technology while Bronze sponsors are Mannai Corporation, Nuctech and Salam Technology. Qommunications is the event’s official social media sponsor with Milaha being the official freight forwarder and Qatar Airways as the official carrier. — Tradearabia News Service