In a video posted on its Twitter account, the Ministry of Justice clarified the cases in which a non-Qatari worker’s permit may be cancelled under the provisions of Law No. 14 of 2004 Labor Law.
The explanatory video shows that there are three cases in which the Minister may cancel the work permit granted to a non-Qatari worker, and they are as follows:
- Unjustified cessation of employment for a period of more than 3 months.
- Work for someone other than the employer for whom a work permit was issued.
- Dismissal of a worker following a disciplinary action.