real estate trading

The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 8 to 12, this year, amounted to 382 million and 205 thousand and 970 Qatari riyals.

The weekly bulletin issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, apartment buildings, residential complexes, multi-use buildings and a commercial building.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakra, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Khor, Al Thakhira and Al Shamal.

The volume of real estate trading, during the period from 1 to 5 August, amounted to 454 million and 775 thousand and 929 Qatari riyals.