Are you planning to host a family member or friend during the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy clarified that you can host a family member or friend during the Qatar World Cup by registering on the Haya platform https://q2022.qa/Hayya-ar, and then choosing to host family members and friends.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy indicated – on its website – that it and all affiliated entities, officers, agents and representatives have no obligation or liability for any problems or claims related to your arrangements for alternative accommodation or your use of any property as an alternative accommodation.

I also cautioned international fans, that anyone who hosts you during the tournament period, including family members and friends, must register their property and confirm your details, and once the host confirms your details, your accommodation arrangements will be automatically verified, and therefore, there is no need to take any Another action on your part.

In instructions to hosts (who must be 18 or older), if you plan to have guests, including family and friends, stay during the tournament, you’ll need to register your property in order for your guests’ Haya Card requests to be approved – which will happen automatically After completing the process.

The host acknowledges, in registering to host his family or friends, that he is 18 years old or over, and that he has read and understood the terms and conditions.

The host registers the Qatari ID number and expiry date, and an SMS will be sent to the mobile phone number associated with the ID for each national address.

Real estate addresses and guest data are also recorded.

And you can:

– Add a maximum of 5 properties

– Add a maximum of 10 guests per property

– After adding a property, you cannot delete it or make any change to it

– After adding a property and there are guests associated with it, you cannot delete it or make any change to it

– Your guests will be able to: Staying with you from November 1, 2022 to January 23, 2023

And you must fill in these data:

the name of the property – the area – the street – the building – the unit – I own the property – I rent the property