Moscow exchange to trade OFZ bonds again on Tuesday – Central Bank

By Ingrid Melander and Sabine Siebold

0

comments

Posted on 

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the headquarters of Moscow Exchange
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the headquarters of Moscow Exchange

(Reuters) – The Moscow Exchange will again open for trading in OFZ government bonds on Tuesday after the trade resumed on Monday, but the stock market will remain closed, Russia’s Central Bank said.

qatar airways

Short selling of OFZ bonds will remain unavailable, it said.

Stocks last traded on the Moscow Exchange on Feb. 25. The central bank then curbed trading as Western sanctions over events in Ukraine threw markets into turmoil.

(Reporting by Reuters)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY