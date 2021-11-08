Msheireb Downtown Doha inaugurated the “Msheireb Market by Torba”, the seasonal market that is held in cooperation between Msheireb Properties and Torba. The market receives visitors every Saturday from 3 pm to 9 pm on Sikkat Al Wadi Street in the retail district of Msheireb Downtown Doha. It displays a wide range of crafts and small business products that focus on environmentally friendly products that support sustainability and social engagement. The market displays a wide range of products and commodities including vegetables, locally produced organic agricultural products, handicrafts and jewelry, in addition to food, beverages, beauty and gardening products. The Msheireb Market from Torba aims to support and empower Qatari small businesses and farms. The market constitutes an important space every week for the public and buyers to communicate with local companies directly in a comfortable and entertaining atmosphere.