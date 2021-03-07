Nasser Al-Khulaifi, President of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation, and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Qatar Total Tennis Open for Women 2021, appreciated the unlimited support given by the wise leadership in the country, for Qatari sports in general and tennis in particular, considering that the continued successes of the federation and the tournaments that are held on the ground Doha, is the fruit of this distinguished support.

Al-Khulaifi said, in a press statement on the sidelines of the closing day of the tournament, that the honor of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, and the presence of His Highness this evening, the final match of the Qatar Total Championship, is a medal on our chest and a great motivation to always achieve the best.

He added that the great success achieved by the current edition of the tournament despite the great challenges due to the Corona pandemic (Covid-19 /), proved that the State of Qatar is up to the challenge in embracing the major world tournaments, through strict precautionary measures that contributed to preserving the safety of everyone and leaving the tournament. As befitting it.

Al-Khulaifi explained that this year’s edition witnessed great competition from the first rounds to the final match, especially in light of the large participation of the best first-class players in the world, pointing to the occurrence of many surprises and the unexpected exit of more than one ranked player.

The president of the Qatari Federation considered that the final match between the Czech players Petra Kvitova and the Spanish Garbini Muguruza was technically strong, but the Czech player had the highest say and deserved to win the title for the second time, especially after her distinguished performance in all rounds.

He thanked all the committees working in the tournament, especially the medical committee, which made great efforts to preserve the safety of all participants in this event, including players, officials, administrators and escorts, pointing to the great praise from the Professional Footballers Association for the distinguished organization of the tournament.

At the end of his speech, Al-Khulaifi stressed that there is no time to rest now, especially after entering quickly in the Qatar Exxon Mobil Tennis Championship for men, whose competitions will start after two days, considering that this is a new challenge for the organizing committees as the two tournaments are held in succession for the first time in Khalifa International Tennis Complex is in difficult conditions due to the Corona pandemic.

In turn, Tariq Zainal, Secretary-General of the Tennis Federation and General Supervisor of the Qatar Total Open for Women, confirmed that the final match between Muguruza and Kvitova was very special, and reflected the great success of the tournament from start to finish, as each player gave her best effort to win.

Zainal said, in a similar statement, that despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Organizing Committee succeeded with distinction in bringing the tournament to safety, presenting a distinctive version and overcoming all obstacles and difficulties, so that the Qatar Championship would reappear with its distinctive footprint in the world of tennis.

He added that the success that has happened is not surprising in the championship, which has achieved year after year a great leap in light of the great and accumulated experience that the Qatari Federation enjoys from organizing many international tournaments for decades.

For his part, Saad Al-Mohannadi, Director of the Qatar Total Women’s Tennis Championship 2021, considered that the competitions went out in a wonderful way and achieved the expected success, pointing out that the organization was exceptional in light of the huge efforts made by everyone to preserve the safety of all participants in this event, especially in light of The world suffers from the pandemic / Covid-19 /.

Al-Mohannadi said, in a press statement, that Qatar has proven its worth again by organizing the tournament in a distinctive fashion and with a distinguished public presence despite the challenges of the Corona virus, expressing his hope to see the masses fill the tennis courts again after this pandemic is quickly gone.

He praised the technical level of the tournament, as excitement was present in the majority of matches and in various roles, pointing out that everyone enjoyed the final match between the Czech players Petra Kvitova and the Spanish Garbini Muguruza.