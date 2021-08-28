H H the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from His Excellency Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary-General of NATO, during which they reviewed the cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and NATO, and ways to strengthen and develop them.

During the call, the most prominent regional and international developments were discussed, especially the developments in Afghanistan. In this context, the Secretary-General of NATO expressed his thanks to His Highness the Emir for the efforts of the State of Qatar in evacuating NATO members and their families from Kabul, and the two sides stressed the importance of the peaceful transfer of power, including It serves the interests of the Afghan people.