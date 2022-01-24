The General Authority of Civil Aviation issued Circular No. (2) of 2022 to the directors of airlines and directors of travel offices regarding the amendment and introduction of service fees at Qatari airports.

The circular, a copy of which was seen by Al Sharq, stated that it had been decided to amend and introduce service fees at Qatari airports, including reviewing current passenger fees, and adding new fees for passengers, including security fees and air freight infrastructure fees.

The circular also indicated that these fees will be applied as of April 1, 2022 from 12 am, so that the new fees will be applied to all tickets issued on or after February 1, 2022.

The circular was also attached to the new and amended fees, which are as follows.

1. Airport development fees

All outgoing passengers including transit up to 24 hours QR 60 per passenger.

Exempted from these fees:

A baby under two years old without a seat

Passengers transiting on the same plane

Flight crew on duty

Forced flight redirection due to technical difficulties, weather conditions or other valid reasons.

2. Passenger facilities fee

All departing passengers including transit up to 24 hours QR 60 per passenger

Exempted from these fees are:

– An infant under two years without a seat

– Passengers in transit on the same aircraft –

Aircrew in service

– Forced rerouting of the flight due to technical difficulties, weather conditions or other valid reasons.

3. Passenger Safety and Security Fee

All departing passengers, including transit, up to 24 hours – QR 10 per passenger

Exempted from these fees are: – an

infant under two years without a seat

– transit with the same aircraft in transit – flight

crew in service

– involuntary flight redirection due to technical difficulties, weather conditions or other valid reasons.

4- Air freight infrastructure

charges All incoming and transit cargo shipments, including mail and express mail, 10 QR per metric ton.

Exempted from these fees are: The

remaining shipments on the same aircraft will not be subject to fees.

