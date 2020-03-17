Al Meera Consumer Goods Company has announced that it will continue normal operations across all branches, and extend hours as needed, amid the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

“Al Meera reassures the safety of its customers and employees by taking the necessary measures to continue the supply of goods and ensuring that all stores are clean and sanitized for safety,” the company said in a statement yesterday.

Acting swiftly, Al Meera has opened a new temporary branch in the Mukaynis area that will provide groceries and other products to workers in the area. The new branch, built in 48 hours, will support Qatar’s precautionary policies against the spread of Covid-19 by providing access to a fully loaded grocery catering to people in Mukaynis and surrounding areas.

“Al Meera is working closely with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in implementing the most updated safety and hygiene practices that will prevent the spread of Covid-19. Moreover, during this crisis, Al Meera is working closely with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to ensure that the supply of goods remains steady and stocks are replenished for customers’ availability,” the statement noted.

Commenting on the situation, Al Meera chief executive officer Yousef Ali al-Obaidan said: “I would like to reassure everyone that we will stand by our customers during this difficult time, continuing service and taking additional precautions, as advised by the Ministry of Public Health of Qatar. We are well-equipped to deal with this pandemic; we have secured stocks for the upcoming months and our staff are working constantly to ensure that products, trolleys and other common items are regularly sanitized to eliminate infection and keep our stores safe for our customers and employees.

“I encourage people to stay safe and trust that we, at Al Meera, are doing our best not only in keeping all our branches clean but also in making sure that every person in Qatar has access to food, cleaning supplies and other valuable items during this time of crisis.”

All Al Meera branches have adopted new practices to combat the spread of Covid-19. These practices include daily sanitization of common items such as trolleys and machines to eliminate residue after use, keeping items clean for the next customer, continuous in-store cleaning, measuring the temperature of all staff and vendors upon entry, and more.

In addition, Al Meera branches are using informative posters that explain precautionary measures customers can take when shopping to ensure safety for themselves and for others, as issued by the MoPH.

“Al Meera reassures customers that all branches will remain available with supplies to support their daily lives and does not foresee any shortage in products during this crisis.

“They will always strive to fulfil customers’ needs by offering face masks and other sanitising products that are in demand in the country right now to defend against Covid-19,” the statement added.