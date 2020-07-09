The Cabinet has approved a draft decision of HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) on determining the ratio of Qatari to non-Qatari employees in the private sector.

This came at the regular Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the draft decision comes in implementation of the provision of Labour Law No. 14 of 2004.

The draft decision aims to raise the percentage of Qataris working in State-owned companies, or where the State is an investor, to 60%, the report states.

The decision also includes other authorities that are subject to the retirement and pensions law. It aims to raise the percentage of Qataris in human resources to 80% in these authorities.

The children of Qatari women are treated as Qataris when calculating the localisation ratio. The authorities in question are banned from appointing non-Qataris in jobs allocated by the MADLSA for localisation, QNA adds.