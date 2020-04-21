Inspection tours by Doha Municipality’s Health Control Section have led to the closure of five food establishments in the city for violations, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) has said.

A total of 105 inspection tours were conducted at food outlets across Doha on Sunday as part of the campaign to ensure the proper application of relevant food health and safety regulations.

These resulted in the issuance of 11 violation reports in accordance with Law No 8 of 1990 regarding the regulation of human food control, the MME said in a statement.

Besides, a restaurant and supermarket in the Najma area were immediately shut down for 30 days for keeping workers without valid health certificates.

In the Airport area, a restaurant, a sweet shop and a bakery were also immediately closed for five days for failing to abide by health regulations with regard to the handling and preparation of food stuff and meals, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, veterinarians from the section inspected 1,680kg of fish at the Al Corniche fish market and also checked 3,848 slaughtered carcasses of livestock at the automated central abattoir. Two of these carcasses were destroyed for being unfit for human consumption.

The inspectors also continued their inspection efforts of the vehicles that transport foodstuff and items at the Industrial Area,

The inspectors also continued to check food transport vehicles in the Industrial Area, where one violation was issued against a company that transported frozen foodstuff in unhealthy conditions.

The entire cargo in the vehicle was destroyed, the MME added.