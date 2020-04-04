QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced Tuesday that one new positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Qatar, Tuesday bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight. The infected patient is a Qatari who was evacuated from Iran by Qatar on a private plane on February 27, MOPH said in a statement.

The infected patient was subjected to immediate quarantine upon arrival in Qatar and has not had contact with community members since his arrival. The risk of outbreaks of the disease in the wider community in Qatar is still very low, said the Ministry.

The infected patient was admitted to the Communicable Disease Center under complete isolation and is in stable conditions.

The first seven positive cases that were diagnosed and recently announced all are in a stable health condition and are undergoing treatment at the Communicable Disease Center.

The Ministry of Public Health will continue to monitor those who have been in quarantine for any symptoms and will continue to take all necessary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

The Ministry has also set up a dedicated, round-the-clock call center to answer all questions and inquiries related to Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). The hotline number is 16000 and is toll-free.