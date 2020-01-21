Huawei Consumer Business Group launched Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G in Qatar yesterday during a media event.

With powerful 5G capabilities it is described as a unique 5G smartphone, able to support both 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes. With an iconic design, powerful 40MP dual main camera, a large long-lasting battery and solid security features, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G is claimed to be the ‘King of 5G smartphones’.

Gene Jiao, president of Huawei CBG, Middle East and Africa, said, “The Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G brings together the pinnacle of smartphone engineering and 5G innovations into one powerful device. With its Kirin 990 5G chipset, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G will provide users an experience like never before. Adding to that an iconic design and 40MP SuperSensing Cine Camera, this flagship will successfully pave the way for a 5G powered era.”

Huawei Kirin 990 5G supports 2G/3G/4G/5G full net communication with 5G NSA and 5G SA. In future 5G network, there will be seamless transition to SA architecture, so users don’t have to replace their phones when using the Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G. The flagship also supports (5G+4G) dual SIM with one SIM supporting 5G network and the other 4G network. When one SIM is on a call, the other can still receive calls and access the Internet.

The integrated halo ring design of the phone brings an added touch of striking elegance while the 88-degree ultra-curved Huawei Horizon Display presents a major shift away from the traditional flat screen to create a three-dimensional full screen that truly provides users with a unique experience. It comes in two new variants of Vegan Leather Orange and Emerald Green.

The phone also paves the way for a touch screen revolution as it supports artificial intelligence (AI) Gesture Control- that allows users to complete tasks without touching the screen.

With this contactless screen interaction, users can complete tasks with gestures. AI Auto-Rotate can detect and measure the angle the user is looking at the screen, and automatically rotate the screen vertically and horizontally to provide the best viewing experience.

The Multi-screen Collaboration available on some Huawei phones and Huawei Matebooks allows collaboration, data transfer and multi-screen operation between Huawei MateBook and smartphones.

The Huawei phone also packs a 40MP Cine Camera, and a 40MP SuperSensing Camera as well as an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera. This is the world’s first 40MP dual main camera including a 40MP Cine Camera that supports Ultra Low-light Video.

The phone has a large 4,500mAh battery that can last for extended periods of intensive use. It can also be charged with TUV Rheinland certified wired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge technology.

Huawei has built an isolated Trusted Execution Environment outside the open Android environment to isolate and protect the whole process of management, encryption, verification and storage of users’ sensitive data.

It also sports the AI Private View feature that enables the phone to identify the user’s face and automatically hide content when extra faces are detected. The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G does not pre-install Google Mobile Services, and users will be able to download and enjoy the applications from the Huawei AppGallery pre-installed in the device.

People can register their interest in acquiring the device online at https://consumer.huawei.com/qa/