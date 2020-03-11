The Metro station at Hamad International Airport offers fast and frequent services to and from the airport 7 days a week, connecting the airport to major cultural, tourist and business districts of Doha. The metro stations are accessible and air-conditioned and each one contains customer information and gold club centers, separate male and female prayer areas and restrooms. Live service updates and information, as well as information on last train schedules and opening times, are displayed on monitors in all stations.

For further information regarding operational hours and line maps, please visit Doha Metro’s website at www.qr.com.qa.