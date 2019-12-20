Qatar-Germany bilateral relations hailed

In Berlin, Qatar’s ambassador to Germany Mohamed Jaham al-Kuwari hosted a reception on the occasion of Qatar National Day. The function was attended by chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger, chairwoman of the sports committee at the Bundestag Dagmar Freitag, in addition to prominent political and personalities in Germany. In his speech during the ceremony, Qatar’s ambassador praised the German-Qatari ties and said that Qatar remains committed to enhance bilateral relations even further. He noted that bilateral relations have developed in all fields whether political, investments, culture, education or others. (QNA)

Top dignitaries attend reception in Moscow







In Moscow, Qatar’s ambassador to Russia Fahd bin Mohamed al-Attiyah held a reception ceremony on National Day, with around 2,000 people participating. The reception was attended by Former Deputy Prime Minister and Personal Representative of the Russian President Viktor Zubkov, who is also Chairman of Gazprom, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Director of Foreign Ministry’s Middle East North Africa Department Alexander Kishnak, in addition to host of prominent Russian figures and members of the diplomatic corps accredited by Russia.

The ambassador welcomed the guests and stressed on the strength of bilateral ties, highlighting the regular visits between officials from both sides. He also said that the State of Qatar will be a guest in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2020. (QNA)

Japan praises strong ties with Qatar





In Tokyo, Qatar’s ambassador to Japan Hassan bin Mohamed Rafea al-Emadi hosted a reception on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

The reception was attended by leader of Komeito Party Natsuo Yamaguchi, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister for National Security Minoru Kihara, Secretary-General for Public Affairs of the Liberal Democratic Party and Secretary-General of Japan-Qatar Parliamentary Friendship Association Tadahiko Ito, Special Adviser to the President of the Liberal Democratic Party on Diplomatic Affairs and Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Kentaro Sonoura, head of the media network of the Liberal Democratic Party and Minister of State at the Foreign Ministry Yasuhide Nakayama, and a large number of parliamentarians, leaders of political parties, department managers, senior officials of the ministries of foreign affairs and economy, trade and industry, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps in Tokyo, and a number of businessmen and public figures.

The leader of Komeito Party and the Special Adviser to the Prime Minister addressed the ceremony and praised the level the of strong friendship and co-operation relations between the two countries. The officials expressed the desire to promote the bilateral relations in all fields, and expressed thanks to Qatar for its humanitarian contribution to support the reconstruction efforts of the areas hit by the earthquake and Tsunami disasters in 2011. For his part, the ambassador welcomed the guests and expressed pride for the level of the distinguished relations between Qatar and Japan, saying that they are based on the basis of strong friendship and co-operation and joint interests, fostered by the mutual respect and trust between the two countries’ leaderships. He underlined that the bilateral relations are flourishing and growing steadily to become stronger and more diverse. (QNA)

Guests at Qatar National Day reception in Tokyo.

QND celebration in Ottawa







In Ottawa, Acting Charge d’Affaires of the embassy of Qatar to Canada Hamoud Saleh al-Saadi hosted a reception on the occasion of Qatar National Day. The ceremony was attended by a number of ranking officials, members of the Senate, members of the House of Commons, military leaders, heads and members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Canada, and a number of academics, journalists, embassy friends and members of the Arab community in Canada. In his speech, al-Saadi welcomed the attendees and stressed the strong relations between Qatar and Canada. (QNA)

Qatar-Turkish ties going from strength to strength

In Ankara, ambassador of Qatar to Turkey Salim bin Mubarak al-Shafi held a reception on the National Day of Qatar. The event saw large participation with around 2,000 people attending.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu, Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, as well as a number of senior officials, heads of diplomatic missions and international organisations accredited by Turkey.

There were also a host of media personalities and academics. The ambassador said in a speech that thanks to the wise and pioneering leadership of the founder of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani the country was united and took serious steps towards modernity.

He stressed that relations between Qatar and Turkey during the past few years have become an international model to be followed at various levels. He also noted that relations between the two countries are based on a solid foundation of noble values, principles and the eternal triumph of humanity vis-a-vis regional and international political issues.

The ambassador expressed hope that relations can be developed even further under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For his part, Speaker Sentop said the strength of bilateral ties has already been tested on several occasions and every time came out with flying colours.

He stressed that the strong ties were a result of the commitment of the two countries’ leadership. (QNA)



France, Qatar foster strategic bilateral relations

Guests at the reception in Paris.

In Paris, Qatar’s ambassador to France Sheikh Ali bin Jassim al-Thani held a reception on the occasion of National Day of Qatar that was attended by a number of political and diplomatic figures.

The ceremony was attended by Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs Francois Delattre, Head of the Counter-terrorism Task Force at the Elysee Pierre de Bousquet, Presidential Adviser on North Africa and the Middle East Patrick Durel, Chairman of the Select Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Armed forces Christian Cambon, a number of political and economic figures, heads of major companies, a number of parliamentarians and senior officials of the Presidency of the Republic (Elysee), the Presidency of the Government, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Economy, Finance and Defence, a number of ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the French Republic, Unesco officials, in addition to the senior officers of the French army, police and gendarmerie.

There were also intellectuals, academics, university professors, researchers, as well as Qatari students. The ambassador welcomed the guests and praised the development of strategic bilateral ties in the last few years in all fields.

The ambassador and the Secretary-General of the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs also announced the Qatar-France Year of Culture 2020.

The year will see a host of cultural events that take place in the two countries, reflecting the strength of bilateral ties. For his part, Delattre stressed the strength of ties with Qatar, particularly in political, economic, and cultural fields. He also highlighted that officials from the two countries exchange visits on a regular basis.(QNA)

