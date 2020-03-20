10 new cases of Covid-19 in Qatar

Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday announced the registration of 10 new confirmed cases of coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) in Qatar.

A ministry statement said that most of the new cases were related to expatriate workers who had been under quarantine. Also, one new case has been registered for a Qatari citizen returning from Switzerland.

The infected cases have been completely isolated and they are in good health and receiving necessary medical care, the statement said. Everyone who has been in contact with the confirmed cases are being tested, the statement added.