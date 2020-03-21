The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Saturday announced the registration of 11 new cases coronavirus in Qatar. This brings the total number of reported covid-19 cases in Qatar to 481.
The Ministry also said 27 cases were healed from the disease so far.
MoPH also pointed out that most of the new reported cases are related to travelers who recently came to Qatar with two of them returning Qataris and the others expatriates.
11 more cases of covid-19 in Qatar
