Doha municipality has closed 12 food establishments after certain violations were found by the Health Supervision Department.

The action was taken on Wednesday after a surprise inspection tour in various parts of Doha and the Industrial Area. According to an official statement by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), a total of 126 inspection rounds were carried out on food establishments.

The inspections resulted in issuing notices to 13 shops for violations in preparing and preserving foodstuffs in unhygienic conditions. The checks also found some workers without health certificates, cooked food stored at room temperature, lack of attention to cleanliness and the use of foodstuff not fit for human consumption.

Eight food establishments were closed for a period from three days to seven days while four others were closed for 30 days for employing workers without health certificates.