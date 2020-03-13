121 evacuees from Iran in Qatar released after successful quarantine

The Peninsula Online

Doha: The first batch of about 121 citizens who were evacuated from Iran and subjected to quarantine in a hotel in Qatar were released after passing tests according to international standards, tweeted Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) on its official account.

Director of Public Health at the Ministry Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani announced that these citizens were released after ensuring that they were free from the virus. The ministry has advised them to further isolate themselves for a week as a precautionary measure.

The last coronavirus checkup was carried out yesterday and the reports came negative. The officials thanked the residents for their cooperation in quarantine.