13 new Covid-19 cases, total 562 in Qatar

Ministry of Public Health today announces the registration of 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) in the State of Qatar. The total number stands at 562

Some new cases are related to travelers who came to the State of Qatar and others to contacts. The new cases have been put into quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health stresses the importance of following basic preventive measures including wash hands frequently and properly or use hand sanitizers regularly. People are also strongly advised not to touch their nose, mouth and eyes outside the home, to avoid visiting the elderly and not leaving the house except for when absolutely necessary. People should also avoid shaking hands or kissing, and keep a distance of not less than one meter (3 feet) from other people, especially people who have symptoms.

The Ministry recommends that people visit its website or the Government Communications Office website to find out the latest developments, reliable information and data on Corona virus (Covid-19).

The total number of people tested for COVID-19 by the Ministry of Public Health has now reached 14,845.