137,494 total of those recovering from Corona

Doha – Qena:

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health announced the registration of 178 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19 /) in the last twenty-four hours, of which 133 were local infections recorded among community members and 45 cases were among travelers returning from abroad who were subject to quarantine.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the recovery of 218 cases of the virus (Covid-19 /) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovering from the disease in the State of Qatar to 137,494.

The Ministry issued a statement on the developments of the virus / Covid-19 / in Qatar, clarifying that all new cases have been placed in isolation and they are receiving the necessary health care according to their health status.

On the current situation of Covid-19, the statement said: The state’s efforts to address the Coronavirus (Covid-19), flatten the curve and limit the spread of the virus, with the decrease in the number of daily cases, as well as the decrease in the number of hospital admissions per week, and the proactive and intensive examination of cases also contributed Coronavirus (COVID-19) suspected of having identified a large number of confirmed cases of the virus in the community.

The statement affirmed that Qatar is one of the countries in the world with the lowest death rate for the Coronavirus (Covid-19 /), for several reasons, including that the health sector provides high-quality health care to those infected with the Coronavirus, and that the youth segment constitutes the largest percentage of the population of the State of Qatar, In addition to proactive examinations to identify infected cases early, and raise the capacity of hospitals, especially intensive care units, to ensure that all patients receive the necessary care, as well as work to protect the elderly and those with chronic diseases from the risk of infection with the Coronavirus.

The statement stressed that the easing of restrictions and the reduction in the number of daily cases does not mean that the Corona pandemic has ended in the State of Qatar, as some patients with moderate and severe symptoms of Coronavirus / Covid-19 / / Corona virus are admitted daily to severe, and we must follow all Preventive measures to avoid a new wave of the virus and an increase in the number of infected cases, especially with indications of this occurring in many countries of the world, also we now more than ever have to be careful and keen to protect individuals who are most vulnerable to complications from the Coronavirus / Covid-19 / .

Regarding what you can do, the statement clarified that while the restrictions of / Covid-19 / in the State of Qatar are gradually being lifted, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by avoiding physical closeness with others and avoiding crowded places as well as avoiding closed places that Filled with people, adhering to social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly, it is also important that we continue to protect the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases.

The statement advised the application of precautionary measures and preventive measures for the Coronavirus / Covid-19 / when staying at home with the elderly and people with chronic diseases, and this includes physical spacing, wearing a muzzle and continuing to wash hands with soap and water, and anyone suffering from symptoms / Covid-19 / Call the helpline on the number 16000 or go directly to one of the designated health centers to undergo the necessary checks, which are Muaither, Rawdat Al Khail, Umm Salal or Al Gharafa centers, as early detection of the disease contributes to easy access to the necessary treatment And the speed of recovery from disease.

The statement called for constantly visiting the website of the Ministry of Public Health to obtain the latest information.