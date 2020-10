At least 15 people were killed and 12 others injured in a stampede at the Pakistani consulate in Nangarhar Province, eastern Afghanistan.

The Afghan News Agency (Khama) reported that 15 people died due to a stampede in an open area, where thousands of Afghans gathered to obtain entry visas from the Pakistani consulate, noting that most of the dead were women.

The incident comes after the Pakistani embassy said it had facilitated procedures for issuing visas.