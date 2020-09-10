Fifteen policemen were injured, today, in the city of Hilla, in clashes with demonstrators who tried to go towards the Babil Governorate building south of the capital / Baghdad / to demand the dismissal of the governor, Hassan Mandil Agency, and the Director General of Babil Health Agency, Dr. Muhammad al-Ja’ifari.

Medical sources at Al-Hilla Hospital stated that “the hospital received fifteen wounded policemen, who were pelted with stones and Molotov cocktails.”

The sources added that most of them are in stable condition, and that some of them left the hospital after receiving treatment.

On the other hand, the Military Intelligence arrested today two armed elements west of Nineveh, northern Iraq.

In a press release, the Security Media Cell stated that with a qualitative, proactive and accurate intelligence information operation, and in full coordination with the Intelligence Division of the West Nineveh Operations Command, the Military Intelligence Division detachments in the 15th Division and a force from the Third Regiment, the 73rd Infantry Brigade, managed to arrest two armed elements.