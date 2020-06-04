Ministry of Public Health today announces the registration of 1581 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), with 1926 people having recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered people in the State of Qatar to 39,468.

Over the last 24 hours the Ministry also recorded 14 new cases being admitted to intensive care due to the virus, bringing the total number bringing the total number of cases in intensive care to 239.

The Ministry states that the new cases are due to expatriate workers who were infected with the virus as a result of contact with individuals who were previously infected, in addition to recording new cases of infection among groups of workers in different regions. The new cases have been identified after conducting investigations by the research and investigation teams of the Ministry of Public Health that contributed to the early detection of cases.

Cases of infection have also increased among citizens and residents as a result of contact with infected family members who had been infected in the workplace or through visits and family gatherings.

The new confirmed cases of infection have been introduced to complete isolation in the various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary healthcare according to the health status of each case.

The Ministry of Health reveals that infections increased due to family gatherings and visits between friends and extended families, and people ignoring the preventive measures recommended by the concerned authorities; the most important of which is staying at home and maintaining social distance.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helplines or go directly to one of the designated health centers for testing. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.

The four main testing centers are:

Muaither Health Centre

Rawdat Al Khalil Health Centre

Um Slal Health Centre; and

Al Gharafa Health Centre

The Ministry of Public Health states that Qatar is still in the peak phase of the virus outbreak, which is seeing a rise in the number of infections recorded daily, and therefore it is necessary to adhere to, more than ever before, the preventive measures and social measures recommended.

The Ministry also stresses the importance for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict measures to reduce the chances of infection, including refraining from social visits.

The Ministry of Public Health stresses that because the coronavirus outbreak is at the peak stage in Qatar, it is important not to leave the house except for when absolutely essential. It also stresses the importance of adhering to all measures to protect against virus infection, including maintaining social distancing both in the workplace and public places, as well as wearing a medical mask and avoiding social visits to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

The Ministry also recommends visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to COVID-19.??



