The Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 17 new confirmed cases of coronavirus 2019 (Covid-19) Qatar.

This brings the total confirmed cases so far to 337.

The new cases are linked to cases that have been previously discovered among expatriate workers who are in quarantine.

The new infected cases have been introduced to complete sanitary isolation, and they are in very good health and receiving necessary medical care.

The ministry authorities also continue to conduct the necessary checks for everyone who has been in contact with confirmed case.

Last updated: March 14 2020 12:34 PM