The designated authorities on Sunday referred 170 people to the Public Prosecution for not wearing masks in places where they are mandatory.

The measure is in line with the Cabinet decision, Decree Law No. 17 of 1990 on infectious diseases, and the precautionary measures in force in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The authorities called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures in place to ensure their safety and the safety of others. Last updated: December 20 2020 10:22 PM